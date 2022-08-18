Running for any office is an adventure. Up until this past year, the extent of my campaign efforts had been limited to either within the Rogersville city limits or within Hawkins County’s District 5.
Although Hawkins County is not as big an area as some of the four-county judge races, it certainly covers a fairly large geographic area of slightly over 500 square miles.
I have a few observations to pass along from this journey.
First: The vast majority of Hawkins County’s citizens are friendly, and passionate about quality of life and doing the right thing for the county. Everyone has an opinion, and most are not hesitant about letting you know what it is.
That attitude even extends to the willingness to allow campaign signs on their property. Many folks reached out and asked that I put a sign at their house or on their land, and I’m much appreciative of their willingness. I always hear, “Signs don’t vote!” However, they are definitely a way of getting name recognition. So, a huge thanks to those who put up signs and allowed them on their property! It took a significant number of signs to cover 500 square miles!
Second: Hawkins County is filled with strong churches, both large and small. And a lot of them have great cooks in their congregations! Political season always brings out the fund-raising breakfasts and dinners. There were days when I thought I might not be able to eat another soup bean or barbecue sandwich, but how can you pass up some of the best food for miles around?
My thanks for the dedicated church members, most of them of the older generation, who put on these events. My hope is that some of the younger members of the churches become willing to take on the task of continuing these events. I don’t want to see that tradition go away.
I also admire the deep faith that these church members have. You all are proof that God is good, and always provides.
Third: I’m thankful for the large number of folks who put themselves out there and ran for office. It takes a lot of courage to decide to throw yourself onto the court of public opinion and be willing to serve in the position for which you have decided to run.
Win, lose, or draw candidates are subject to the scrutiny of the voters, some of which strongly disagree with what the candidate stands for. It takes a tough skin! Through the daily questions that are answered either privately or in public forums, candidates are being evaluated and judged.
I witnessed every candidate give their opinions without fear of losing a vote because of their answer. That’s admirable, and again I thank everyone who gave it a shot, both winners and those who didn’t win.
Fourth: Citizens want and deserve honest and upfront communications. They want to know what’s going on, good or bad.
To that end, I hope to be able to continue to provide updates through every means possible, including a regular column in The Rogersville Review. I want you all as Hawkins Countians to know what’s going on with county government. Sure, you’ll see the regular news stories about meetings and events, but I hope to provide some insight as to what’s going on behind the scenes. Hopefully that will keep you better informed, so you know the “what and why” of some of the decisions being made.
From comments that I’ve seen on social media sites, there is a tendency to skew the facts if the facts aren’t out there for the public to know. We all know that perception is reality, and I want to help you perceive actual facts instead of taking what you’ve heard from the grapevine and repeating it as fact.
It’s not always going to be good news, but I can assure you it’s always going to be factual. You deserve that much.
And, if there is something you want to know about, please don’t hesitate to ask me to make it clear. I’ll need to know what you need to know to make these columns something that is interesting to most of you.
Beginning September 1, you can contact me via email at markdewitte@hawkinscountytn.gov
I’ll do my best to address your questions and concerns in this column as we move forward.
Thanks for the opportunity you all have given me and the faith you have placed in me by electing me your new county mayor. I pledge to do my best for the county and its citizens, and I hope to address your questions and concerns both personally and through this column.