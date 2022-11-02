The IRS is warning employers to be wary of companies advising them to claim the Employee Retention Credit (ERC). Scammers are claiming the ERC for businesses that don’t qualify.
Many scammers are contacting businesses and claiming they qualify for the ERC. However, they would only know if you were eligible for the credit after obtaining your records first. They often provide fake documents to support their claim.
These scams can be very costly. The scammer’s fees for making fraudulent credits can be quite expensive. Improperly claiming the ERC could result in your business being required to pay back the credit and any penalties and interest.
The ERC was created to encourage businesses affected by the pandemic to continue paying their employees. The credit can be as much as $28,000 a year for each employee.
Many firms charge 20% to 30% of the amount of the ERC refund. The large fees provide an incentive for firms to file for fraudulent credits.
Many scammers will shut down after making a substantial profit, leaving you to deal with the IRS problems they created.
There are numerous ways to prevent an ERC scam.
Work with a company that has been in business for a long time. They are more likely to avoid scams that would end their business.
Demand the company to provide actual proof of your ERC eligibility.
Ask if the company provides audit protection. Audit protection requires the company to reimburse you for penalties and interest in the event of an audit.
Find out if the company is licensed with the IRS.
Beware of anyone asking for an upfront fee or promising an ERC refund from the IRS.
You should check their track record of successfully helping their helping clients receive the maximum benefit. Check online reviews and ask for referrals from past clients to determine their level of customer service satisfaction.
You can also contact the Better Business Bureau to learn about complaints against them.
If you receive an email that claims they are the IRS, do not reply. Forward the email to phishing@irs.gov and then delete the email.
As a result of the enormous refunds that the EIC can provide to businesses, it creates an excellent financial opportunity for scammers.
Be wary if you are contacted by a company claiming that you qualify for the ERC. Being scammed can be very costly.
Many reputable companies can help you obtain the ERC. By doing research, you can avoid being conned by a fraudulent company.
David Zubler is a tax accountant and Enrolled Agent in East Tennessee, providing tax strategies and representing clients before the IRS, and has over 25 years of tax experience. David can be reached at (865) 363-3019 or contacted by email at david@yourtaxcare.com