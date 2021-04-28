People are marching in protest for justice and fairness, but are they? It appears more like a rebellion against authority!
We have raised up generations of people that have the attitude of “you owe me” and “who are you to tell me what to do.” For example: when people are stopped for traffic violations no matter how small, they have an attitude of defiance which has escalated simple issues to the point of death for law authorities or innocent civilians. If people would take a moment, breathe and respond to others with civility we would not be where we are.
Also, if we would concentrate more on working to provide for our family we would have less time to protest, riot and destroy. Remember the old saying, “Idle hands are the devil’s workshop.”
The choice before us is, do we want justice or anarchy?
George A. Trent Jr.
Rogersville