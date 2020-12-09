The Hawkins County Emergency Communications District has operated a computer aided dispatch system for more than ten years. Computer-aided dispatch, also called computer-assisted dispatch, is a method of dispatching emergency services assisted by computer. It may be used to send messages to the Communications Specialists via a mobile data terminal and/or used to store and retrieve data (i.e. radio logs, field interviews, etc.). The central idea is that Communications Specialists are able to view and understand the status of all units being dispatched. Computer aided dispatch provides displays and tools so that the Communications Specialists have an opportunity to handle calls-for-service as efficiently as possible.
Data imbedded in computer-aided-dispatch enables Communications Specialists to rapidly locate and dispatch the nearest available units for a fire or medical emergency. Examples includes the number of personnel assigned to a particular fire setation or a specific fire engine or ladder truck, the pumping capacity and amount of water carried, the nearest fire station available to respond to a specific location
Computer aided dispatch typically consists of a suite of software packages used to initiate public safety calls for service, dispatch of ambulances, fire engines and police cars, and maintain the status of responding resources in the field. It is generally used by Communications Specialists, call-takers, and 911 operators in centralized, public-safety call centers, as well as by field personnel utilizing mobile data terminals or mobile data computers.
Automatic vehicle location is a means for automatically determining and transmitting the geographic location of a vehicle. In years past Hawkins County Emergency Medical Services, the County Emergency Management Director and the 911 Director had automatic vehicle location systems in their respective vehicles. At the present time none of the public safety agencies in Hawkins county is using automatic vehicle location.
Automatic vehicle location enables Communications Specialists to know the geographical location of all emergency vehicles at any given time. If Hawkins County EMS vehicles were equipped with the automatic vehicle location system, Communications Specialists can know the location of every EMS ambulance.
For example, Hawkins County EMS Med 3 is returning to Rogersville via Highway 11W after delivering a patient to Holston Valley Hospital. Hawkins County Emergency Communications District receives a call for a person with trouble breathing in Mount Carmel. Med 6 assigned to the Mount Carmel EMS station is at Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City. The automatic vehicle location system shows the EMS advanced life support ambulance is approaching the entrance to the Holston Defense Ammunition plant, about a mile from the Mount Carmel city limits and is closer to the emergency than the EMS station in Church Hill. The Communications Specialist is able to dispatch Med 3 since it is the nearest available unit than to AVL.
All Hawkins County Communications Specialists were recently re-certified, and their certification training has come in handy during incidents where Communications Specialists talked callers through various emergencies such as childbirth, heart attacks, shootings, and attempted suicides.
Hawkins County Emergency Communications District is an up to date modern emergency communications system. Future plans include installation of an updated CAD system where the protocols and procedures for dealing with an emergency will be on the computer screen vice handheld cards presently in use.
Hawkins County Emergency Communications District Communications Specialists come from a variety of emergency services backgrounds, including law enforcement, fire departments, emergency medical services and industry.
The answer to the question of “Who Ya Gonna Call?” is quite simple, when you dial 9-1-1, you will connect with the Hawkins County Emergency Communications District. On the other end of the phone line are calm, competent, and trained professional Communications Specialists who will take your information and dispatch the emergency service you need.