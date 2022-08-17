On behalf of the Kiwanis Club of Bulls Gap, I would like to take the opportunity to thank Yvonne Woytovich and the Hawkins County Library System, April Couch with the Hawkins County Family Resource Center and MOST OF ALL – the generous citizens of Hawkins County for our very successful second annual “Drop Your Drawers” campaign!
The “Drop your Drawers” (based on the Captain Underpants children’s books by Dav Pilkey) campaign has been hosted by Kiwanis Clubs in Kentucky for several years, and last year, the Governor of the Kentucky/Tennessee District of Kiwanis Clubs’ wife, decided to make this campaign “her” project for the year, and included Kiwanis Clubs in Tennessee who were interested in taking the project on. Our club decided to participate in the project last year, and we successfully collected 210 pair of kids’ underwear, with the assistance of the Library system and the Family Resource Center. Not bad for a first year campaign! This summer, we decided to do this project again and this year we almost doubled the collection at 367 pair of donated underwear for kids in communities throughout Hawkins County.
Kiwanis Clubs do projects to help kids throughout communities across the world. Each year kids across our county need assistance with underthings while at school. By working together with the libraries throughout the county and the Family Resource Center, we help kids throughout the entire county school system help these needs be met.
We are so grateful again to the Hawkins County Public Libraries, the Hawkins County Family Resource Center and most importantly the generous members of Hawkins County! You have proven that you care for the needs in our communities and we cannot thank you enough for making our second annual “Drop Your Drawers” campaign a huge success!
Kim Davis, DYD Campaign Chair, Kiwanis Club of Bulls Gap