Hello, how are you? I have been feeling sad. One of my best friends from childhood, Julia-Anna has suffered the loss of her mother. I cried and cried because an era of our lives is gone, and it is so painful.
Julie’s mother was named Jane. We all went to the same congregation together in a beau colic part of the country in North West Connecticut. Julie’s father and my father were elders together and great friends. Her father’s name was Charles, but we called him Chick. He was second generation Italian. Julie has an older sister named Joyce. Oh, the times we had!
We lived one block away from each other. I always think of Julies’ mother Jane as the original Martha Stewart. She ran a beautiful home, and she was a fabulous cook. They lived in a huge two story white house with a huge staircase with a long, curved banister. When nobody else was home, Julie and I would play her sister Joyce’s record, Elton John. Crocodile Rock blasted through the house as we slid dangerously down the banister. Jane would have been horrified, which of course made it more fun.
Julies’ parents owned a darling cottage on a private lake where we spent a lot of our summers. We were allowed to go to the beach by ourselves when we were around 10 years old because there was a lifeguard there. We scrapped together our change to go to the beach snack shop for frozen Milky Way bars. At night we sat around the fire with a lot of our friends and our parents’ friends. Julie inherited the cottage. I am invited up to stay in the cottage every summer, but I never seem to be able to make it. Julie is married to a Connecticut State Marshall in Southern Connecticut.
Julie and I were up to a lot of mischief. In the fourth grade we skipped school one day. We got caught, and were both grounded for a month and not allowed to see each other during the month. We cried and were dramatic as though we were being unfairly treated. Our reunions could have been on a tv show we were so theatrical.
The death of our parents brings an end to the innocence and carefree days of our childhood.
Julie, her mother Jane and I used to sing the old song, “Those were the days my friend, we thought they’d never end. We’d sing and dance forever and a day. We lived the life my friend…”
I am so sorry for anyone that loses a parent. I am sorry for my childhood friend Julie-Anna, or Julie-Anna banana as I called her. Those were the days my friend. Until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week.