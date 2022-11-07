I am not overly upset with feckless, dishonest career politicians who ignore their constituents to serve themselves. Neither am I upset about lawless, dishonest, psychopathic, presidents who circumvent our constitutional laws and enact illegal laws by executive orders.
Nor am I even very concerned about unelected judges who violate their oaths, trash our constitution, and invent unnatural laws to impose on our sovereign states. None of that surprises me. That is exactly what men (which is the grammatically correct generic plural noun that includes women) do. Those are all normal actions of sinful men who reject God and His moral laws.
What upsets me the most is that there are many Christians who just don’t vote. That’s right, CHRISTIANS; those who name the Name of Jesus Christ and then disobey His command to be salt and light, who squander our God-given privileges of self-government, and who hold hands with the forces of darkness to their own demise.
A national poll conducted a couple decades ago, estimated that approximately 25% of eligible Christians did not vote in our national elections. More recently though, new polls indicated that Non-voting Christians comprise the majority (60%) of all eligible, nominal Christians.
They didn’t vote in 2012, they didn’t vote in 2008, and they most likely didn’t vote in elections prior to or later than that. Furthermore, they probably won’t vote next time even after reading this rebuke.
They are like the unwise servant (Matthew 25: 14-15) who buried his talent. Our constitutional representative republican form of government was a costly gift to us. Good, God-fearing men fought, sacrificed, and died for this amazing experiment in self-government so that we could enjoy our liberty. And now our new generation is on track to destroy it.
But they have principles, they say. They cannot violate their consciences by voting for a candidate who doesn’t quite agree with them on every point so, by default, they cast their lot for the other side. And they won’t vote for a man whose faith is different from theirs.
I have had personal encounters with several Christians I know who hold to that foolishness. Well, they’re not voting for a pastor, for crying out loud. Statistically speaking, Christians make up the largest voting block of all demographics and they are responsible for the election of those who would destroy our representative republic. If only 5-10 percent of the non-voting Christians took the time to vote right, we would not be witnessing the political death of our nation.
So, if you, a non-voting Christian, did not exercise your constitutional right to vote for your representatives, I hope you will enjoy your new tyrannical totalitarian government; you are responsible for it, you deserve it, and you will own it. If you will do nothing to stop it, then you have no right to complain about it. And, some day when your children or grandchildren ask, “What happened to the United States of America in November 2022?” you can proudly tell them, “I HELPED TO DESTROY IT.”
“Therefore to him that knoweth to do good, and doeth it not, to him it is sin.” James 4:17
Ralph M. Petersen and his wife, Kathy, are the owners of the OLDE TOWNE EMPORIUM at 212 E. Main St. in Rogersville, Tennessee. Your comments are welcome. You may contact him at ralphmpetersen@gmail.com or by phone at (951) 321 9235.