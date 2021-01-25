Maybe this would be of interest to your readers. I sent this to Mr Carroll then thought about sending it to your paper. I think I speak for a lot of people fed up with the news media. Regards, Len Staller
Mr Carroll
I just read your article. I find it despicable how you fake news reporters are appalled over the riot in Washington DC during the Trump rally but conveniently overlook and never mention the follow-up riots in cities across the country right after the Biden inauguration by BLM and Antifa. Also the riots in Washington by these same democrat groups in the capital earlier that tore down statues and burned a church. No outrage there from you. Or the over 2 billion dollars in damages and burned cities over the summer destroying peoples lives, killing and inflicted human tragedy. No outrage from you. You’re a perfect example of why most folks consider the news media nothing more then an arm of the democrat party hell bent on destroying the country from within with your kind of omission and propaganda. Your just another shameful example.
Len Staller, Bulls Gap, Tn