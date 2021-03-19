(I wrote this post specifically for young people so, if you have children, you might want to read it to them.)
I want to tell you about a boy who was born in England about 350 years ago. He was the oldest of nine children and his name was Isaac.
Do you know what precocious means? Well, I know that some of you are precocious. A precocious child is one who is extremely smart, or gifted, or talented.
Isaac was a precocious boy. Not only did he learn to read and write English at a very young age, he also learned four other languages. He learned Latin at the age of 5, Greek at 9, French at 11, and Hebrew at the age of 13 years.
Sometimes precocious kids can be very annoying. Isaac was. His mother taught him to write poetry and he liked it so much that he annoyed everyone with his verses. Whenever anyone spoke to him, he tried to answer with rhymes.
One day, during his family’s prayer time, he had his eyes open. His dad scolded him and asked why he was looking around.
Isaac answered, “A little mouse, for want of stairs, Ran up a rope to say its prayers.”
His dad wasn’t amused. He said, “Izzy!” (I don’t know if his dad called him Izzy, but it sounds good.) “Izzy!” he said, “I’ve had enough of your rhymes. If you don’t stop rhyming everything, you are really going to be sorry.”
Now, what do you think Isaac said back to his dad? He said, “Oh father, do some pity take, And I will no more verses make.”
(Now be careful, Kids, I don’t think you should try that at home.)
Isaac was raised in a Christian home by godly parents. He loved the church and the Bible, and he studied all the teachings of the Christian faith. But there was one thing he really didn’t like – he hated the music.
In those days, most churches only sang the Psalms, and the music was dull and boring, and not very easy to sing. Every week, after church, Isaac complained about the music. One day his dad stopped his complaining and said, “Well if you don’t like it, why don’t you write something better?”
And so, that’s what Isaac did. He began with some of the Psalms. He rearranged them into verses and he wrote some really good hymns. They were meaningful and easy to sing. And they rhymed!
Okay, so maybe his nickname wasn’t Izzy, but history has given him another nickname; Isaac Watts has been called, “The Father of English-language hymns.” Altogether, he wrote more than 600 hymns. And most of the hymn books that were used in the churches in New England during the time of the American Revolution were filled with his songs.
You might already know a few of them because we still sing them in our churches; songs like “Am I a Soldier of the Cross?” “O God Our Help in Ages Past,” “At the Cross,” “When I Survey the Wondrous Cross,” and, of course, you ALL know, “Joy to the World.”
The Bible tells us that we should “teach each other with psalms and hymns and spiritual songs” (Col. 3:16). Isaac knew that one of the easiest ways for people to learn is with songs. Most of you learned the alphabet by memorizing a song. And maybe you memorized the names of all our presidents, with a song. And, I know, that some of you learned the Ten Commandments with a song.
One of Isaac’s favorite projects was a collection of songs that he wrote and put all together in a hymnbook just for kids. He wanted children, like you, to have something to think about and sing about when you’re alone. He wanted your thoughts to be about God. And, most of all, he wanted you to have a godly direction in your life whenever you are tempted to do things that are wrong.
So, he wrote the collection to help children memorize biblical truths. And you are NOT gonna believe what he named his book!
He could have named it, “A Children’s Collection of Hymns,” or “Sunday School Songs for Kids,” or some other clever, catchy title. But NO! (Remember, Isaac was annoying and precocious) He named his book, “Divine Songs Attempted in Easy Language, for the Use of Children.”
“I Sing the Mighty Power of God” is one of the greatest hymns of our faith, but what you probably don’t know is that it was the most famous of all Isaac’s children’s hymns.
He wrote this song for children just like you and so, if you don’t know it, maybe you can ask your parents to help you learn it at home. I hope you do because this is a good hymn.
And, if you learn it, you will learn great truths about God; You will learn that God is in control of everything. You will learn that He sees and knows everything. And nothing ever happens that He doesn’t cause. And you will learn that, no matter what happens, you can always trust Him. God loves His people and so He will provide, for you, everything you need.
A great God like that deserves your obedience and your praise and your worship. So, ask your parents or your pastor if you can “sing the mighty power of God” together. Okay?