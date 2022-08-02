The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen did it’s citizens a disservice last week by voting to move citizens comments to the end of their monthly BMA meetings.
Thanks to this decision, now if you come to a Mount Carmel BMA meeting to voice opposition or support for an issue that is on the agenda that night, first you must sit through what is usually a two hour meeting before you’re allowed to speak.
By the time you get to speak the board will likely have already voted on the issue you came to speak about. That’s not democracy. That’s not government by the people, for the people.
That’s stifling the voice of the people.
This decision was obviously a knee-jerk reaction to an incident that occurred a couple of months ago when a man from out of state provoked the mayor to threaten him with arrest when he refused to yield after his three minutes were up.
It was an ugly, regrettable incident with fault to be found on both sides. But it’s no reason to throw out the baby with the bath water.
Just because you’re afraid someone is going to embarrass you or put you in an awkward situation is no reason to remove your citizens’ right to express their opinion on an issue before you vote.
I urge the BMA to have the wisdom to reverse this decision and put citizens comments at the beginning of the meeting where they belong.