I am ecstatic.
Apparently, life is supposed to be fair, and no one told me anything about it.
Last week, the Biden administration signed an executive order to cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers who make less than $125,000, and another $10,000 for borrowers who have Pell Grant debt.
Before you email me, dozens of people on the left side of the aisle disagree with this, along with everyone on the other side does, because that’s the way it works nowadays.
According to an article in Forbes magazine, 40 percent of people with student loan debt never got a college degree. The same article said the majority of student loan debtors live in a household with no household wealth.
I’m not sure how those loans ever helped those people in the first place.
To me, cancelling these loans is an example of the government trying to help some people out, which is something we rarely see.
You may disagree with that, which is fine.
But that’s not the point.
What tickles me is the people who are saying, “It ain’t fair.”
Guess what, Biff and Priscilla. No, this probably isn’t fair to the people who paid back their student loans or to the millions of other working people whose taxes will help to pay back the difference.
But then again, nobody asked me how I felt about the $801 million defense budget last year. I could’ve done something with a paltry $1 billion that would’ve been more fair to me.
Nothing in life is fair.
You know that interest rate you pay on your credit card?
I worked in the financial services industry for more than 22 years, and I know that rate is based on a calculation on how many other people who carry that card don’t pay their bill so the house will still make a hefty profit.
The same goes for your car loan, your mortgage, and the loan on that boat where Priscilla looks so good lying atop of in the summer.
My father died right after I turned 12 years old. That wasn’t fair to me. It changed my life forever.
But since he had been a Federal employee, we benefitted from Federal benefits. Oh, but wait. Part of those benefits were partially stripped during the administration in the early 80s which shall remain nameless.
That wasn’t fair, either.
I was lucky. We made do just fine. But some of the kids in my class who were in the same situation had to enroll in a community college class as seniors in high school to keep getting the benefit.
I don’t remember the specifics, but I know it happened.
Was that fair to them?
Life isn’t fair. It never has been, and it never will be. And regardless of who the guy or gal in the oval office is, maybe he or she is just trying to help out some of your fellow Americans — some of your neighbors or friends — or gasp — maybe you.
That Forbes article I mentioned earlier said the fastest growing demographic for student loan debt was between 60 and 69 year olds.
There’s no such thing as a mortgage longer than 30 years than I know of.
Maybe cancelling a 50-year-long student loan debt isn’t the worst thing that our government could do.
Barry Currin is founder and President of White Oak Advertising and Public Relations, based in Cleveland, Tennessee. “Stories of a World Gone Mad” is published weekly. Visit barrycurrin.com. Email him at currin01@gmail.com