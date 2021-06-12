I WILL SING OF MY REDEEMER
Philip Paul Bliss, was a well-known teacher, evangelist, and soloist. During his short lifetime of only 38 years, he wrote many hymns among which are “Hallelujah! What a Savior,” “Let the Lower Lights Be Burning,” and “Jesus Loves Even Me.” And he wrote music scores for several hymns including, “It Is Well with My Soul.”
Philip traveled frequently with his wife, Lucy, and their children, to assist with music in evangelistic services. In one of those meetings, the song leader was absent and so the music was weak but Philips’ superb singing voice stood out in the congregational singing. At the end of the meeting, the evangelist made his way to meet the Bliss family. That was the beginning of his association with Dwight L. Moody. According to Philip, within about two minutes, Moody had his testimony, his history, and his promise to assist with song leading in future tabernacle services.
In 1876, shortly after Christmas, Philip received a telegram from Moody, asking him to come to another crusade. On that occasion, he and his wife left their children with their grandparents and made the trip. On the last evening of that crusade, Philip Bliss spoke these words in a brief, closing message to the congregation: “I may not pass this way again.” Then he ended the service with a solo, “I’m Going Home Tomorrow.” Those words and that song proved to be prophetic.
The next evening, they began their return trip home. About 7 p.m. on December 29, 1876, their train was crossing a trestle when the bridge collapsed and 11 rail cars plunged 70 feet down into a cold, icy river at the bottom of the ravine. Even before all the cars hit the bottom, they were already engulfed in flames set on fire by the kerosene heaters.
Philip escaped the burning car through a window. His wife was still trapped and, against the urgings of others, he went back in to find her. According to witnesses, he said: “If I cannot save her, I will perish with her.” Their bodies were never found. Of the 159 passengers, 92 were killed and most of the survivors were seriously injured.
The Bliss’ luggage was recovered from the wreckage and with it was the handwritten, unpublished lyrics to his newest song, “I Will Sing of My Redeemer.” Within a few months, that hymn was set to music by the composer and evangelist James McGranahan. That same year, singer and musician George Cole Stebbins made a recording, which was one of the first songs ever to be recorded on Thomas Edison’s new invention, the phonograph.
About Philip Bliss, D. L, Moody said, “In my estimate, he was the most highly honored of God, of any man of his time, as a writer and singer of Gospel Songs, and with all his gifts he was the most humble man I ever knew. I loved him as a brother, and shall cherish his memory....”
This hymn is a simple but precise expression the truth of the Gospel.
Sing, O sing of my Redeemer.
With His blood, He purchased me.
On the Cross, He sealed my pardon,
Paid the debt and made me free.
