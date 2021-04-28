Question: In this modern society, where just about all things have changed, does the Bible teach the Christian what kind of person they are to be as God’s servant spreading the word?
Answer: Yes, but it will take several lessons in order to properly answer the question. So, I’m going to call the lessons “Know the Truth” series and number them # 1, # 2, # 3 etc. By know I mean appreciate and or comprehend God’s instruction, the Bible, in as deep an understanding as possible, then using it wisely or in a beneficial manner while in this life. This will be Know the Truth series # 2.
In lesson # 1 we learned that as Christians we are to be co-workers with Christ, laying aside all impurities of the body and mind as well as all evil principles of this life; that we do not have to be products of our environment; that we are thinking creatures that can adapt; and that the Bible can and will teach us how to deal with our feelings in a productive way.
With this lesson let’s begin with Matthew 7:7 where we find that we are to “ask, seek and knock” then it will be opened unto us. But, how often do we do this? We look around ourselves each day of our life and see the apparent success of others and tend to wonder why they are successful and others or maybe we are not. And, we ask ourselves, why? In answer James gives some insight into our lives when he says; “Whereas ye know not what shall be on the morrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapor, that appeared for a little time, and then vanished away” (James 4:14). Therefore, it is in this short life that we must seek the answer and carry out our plan of action.
Could the answer be: zealous (new broom sweeps clean), responsive (grass doesn’t grow under his feet) and expressive (he/she doesn’t say much, but when they do it’s always meaningful) intelligence (insight)? Jesus said the goal of the Christian is to be as much like God the Father as we can; “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; …” (Matthew 6:33). We are also challenged by our Master Teacher; “For I say unto you, that except your righteousness shall exceed the righteousness of the scribes and Pharisees, ye shall in no case enter into the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 5:20). Paul also taught that we are to teach only the gospel of Jesus Christ. “If any man teaches otherwise, and consent not to wholesome words, even the words of our Lord Jesus Christ, and to the doctrine which is according to godliness” (1 Timothy 6:3).
These characteristics/features that make up our personality/behavior are no secret to us, but the question becomes, how often do we use them or maybe how often do we misuse or abuse them? Yes, it’s a struggle to always do the right thing. Paul fully understood this and talked at length about it in Romans 7:13-25. He begins in v13 by stating that as a Christian we are good, but always confronted by sin. In v15 he states the awesome and deceptive power of the lure of evil. In vs22-24 he admits that even though we delight in the gospel we are subject to going astray—we need a Savior! The answer of how to achieve that is found in v25: serve Christ with the mind (inner person).
In answer to the question “We ask ourselves why?” let’s ask another question: what if we had a full understanding of our emotions (inner person) as well as the emotions of others and an understanding of how our emotions influences others as well as inspire/motivate others? Would that not help us to be successful in this life? Our source of wisdom and understanding is found in Christ; “Come unto me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest (for the inner person)” (Matthew 11:28). Yes, Jesus is willing and ready to offer “rest” to the weary worker in the vineyard.
Satan’s evil ways of the world are to lure you into mistaking these things in the life of others as charisma/appeal or sociability/friendliness.
The important question—do we see them as something that some have and others don’t and that’s just the way we are made, so we can’t improve on something we just don’t have?
We know that our emotions can help or hurt us, so future lessons will deal with how to improve emotional skills.
If you have a Bible question or comment please call Marshall Stubblefield at 423-272-2404.