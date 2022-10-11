“Profanity is the use of strong words by weak people.” (source unknown)
I once tried out some dirty adult language when I was about seven years old. When my mother overheard me, I learned three things that day. First, it is NOT adult language. Second, it is disrespectful, and Third, the homemade soap tasted terrible and was worse than the spanking.
I worked a few weeks on a construction project with a guy named Sam. He had a filthy mouth. He knew I was a Christian and sometimes I thought he deliberately intensified his profanity just to see if he could get a rise out of me. But I had been in construction work for several years and had become accustomed to hearing it so much that I wasn’t bothered by it; I just ignored him.
One day my pastor stopped by the job to talk with me for a few minutes. Sam knew who he was, yet he made no effort to control his filthy, vile, tongue.
After my pastor had gone, I asked Sam if he couldn’t try to be a little more respectful in his speech, especially when other people were around. His excuse was that he just couldn’t help it. Profanity had become so much a part of his vocabulary that it unconsciously spewed out of his mouth.
Swearing is a lazy man’s way of trying to be emphatic. I asked Sam, “Do you talk like that around your mother?”
“Are you kidding? No way!” he exclaimed.
“Well, then, so you could control your tongue if you really wanted to” I said, “So please, why don’t you show some respect for others around you?”
Sometimes I think people purposefully use profanity just to test our reactions. Then they make some sort of insincere apologetic gestures. They quickly cover their mouths and say things like, “Oops,” or “sorry,” as if they think they have offended me. But I am not easily offended nor am I surprised or shocked by anyone’s lack of a sufficient or respectable vocabulary.
Hugh Prather wrote these sobering thoughts on the subject; “Profanity fixes the other person’s attention on my words rather than my thoughts. When a person swears, he is BEING something rather than SAYING something.”
And guess what? Hugh Prather was right. If a profane vocabulary describes you, most of us already know what you are being.
“May the words of my mouth and the thoughts of my heart be pleasing to you, O LORD, my Rock and my Redeemer.” Psalm 19:14
Ralph M. Petersen and his wife, Kathy, are the owners of the OLDE TOWNE EMPORIUM at 212 E. Main St. in Rogersville, Tennessee. Your comments are welcome. You may contact him at ralphmpetersen@gmail.com or by phone at (951) 321 9235.