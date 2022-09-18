Made it through the first couple weeks! Having been sworn in the day before, I officially had my first day in office as Mayor of Hawkins County on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Lots of people have asked me if so far it’s what I thought it would be. The honest answer is since I really didn’t know what I thought it would be, that’s an impossible answer to give.
However, so far I can say it’s been great, and of course with any new job there is a steep learning curve. I certainly appreciate all the help I’ve been getting from the staff here in the Mayor’s office. They are a wealth of knowledge and are very willing to share what they know.
Judging from the number of people who want to see me to welcome me, help them with an issue, introduce themselves, and yes even complain, I may need to install a revolving door on the office. This is by no means meant to discourage anyone from coming! It really feels great to be able to help people when I can so please feel free to call or come by.
Although I’ve spent considerable time out of the office attending regional and local meetings, anytime I’m there my door is open. As I’ve said previously, communications is the key to having a thriving county. If I don’t know about your problems or ideas, then I can’t do anything about them!
The regional meetings I have been attending have been very interesting and informative! Some may not know that being County Mayor involves board membership of several organizations.
I’ve been to meetings of the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency, The Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center, Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, The First Tennessee Development District, and more. All in the first few days of getting my feet wet! There are more coming up. Needless to say, the calendar fills up quickly, but attending these meetings is critical in knowing what’s out there to take care of our county issues.
I’m sure most of you know but it’s worth repeating, your District Commissioners are also available to listen to you and help you in any way possible.
Their assistance not only comes into play at the Commission meetings, which are held the fourth Monday of each month in the commission meeting room at the rear of the main floor of the courthouse, but every day as well! The public is always welcome at the commission meetings, and I encourage you to come and listen, ask questions, and see how county government works.
The September meeting is on Monday, Sept. 26, beginning at 6 p.m. I’d love to see you there!
Through the month commissioners are working on items to bring in front of the entire board in the form of resolutions. What you may not know is that these resolutions are due to the Mayor’s office two weeks prior to the actual meeting.
It may seem like a lot of time prior, but the resolutions are gathered and distributed to each commissioner, and that then gives them time to review the idea and if necessary discuss it with the constituents in their district. These resolutions, along with agendas and minutes of past meetings can be found online at www.hawkinscountytn.gov then go to the county clerk page and look under services then commission information.
Or, you can go directly to www.hawkinscountyclerk.com. There is a wealth of information on those pages, and I encourage you to go look.
The majority of the work of the commissioners is behind the scenes as members of committees. The appointments to these committees are made by the chairman of the commission, and I anticipate we will have those in place at or immediately following the September meeting.
It is very important to get the committee work started very quickly, and since it’s a brand new four-year term with several new commissioners we will not have the luxury of “rolling over” the committees from the previous year. The reduction in number of total commissioners from 21 to 14 means most committees have lost members from the previous year, and also means that commissioners will be on more committees than they have in the past.
Next time, I want to discuss committees and how you can become involved with their work. I think it’s important for citizens to have input directly to these committees, and we’ll talk about how to accomplish that soon.
In the meantime, if you have any questions, suggestions, or other input, the best way to get those to me is through email at mark.dewitte@hawkinscountytn.gov. If you send it that way, I have it as a reminder to get back in touch with you. Of course you can also call the mayor’s office at (423) 272-7359.
Let’s get to work to keep Hawkins County thriving and healthy!