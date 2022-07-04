About fourteen years ago, Michelle Obama said, “For the first time in my adult lifetime I am proud of my country.”
That was the beginning of my dislike for this country. In fact, I don’t just dislike it; for the first time in MY adult lifetime, I am ASHAMED of this country. Don’t misunderstand me – I love the United States of America. I love its founding principles of Truth and Justice and Liberty. I love its exceptionalism. I honor and respect those who sacrificed their lives to provide for us, and to protect our God-given freedoms.
I love the America that I once knew. And, for a brief time, a couple years ago, we had a president who also loved our country and respected our representative form of government “of, for, and by the people.”
But that didn’t last long. I hate the new Amerika that now exists; the socialistic Amerika that Michelle, and many others love.
This Amerika is no longer a free constitutional, representative republic. It is now controlled by lawless psychopaths like Barack Obama who boldly stood before us and promised to “fundamentally change America” if we elected Him. Unfortunately, that was one of the few times He ever told the truth; it is one promise He kept.
Today, for all practical purposes, we have an illegitimate, tyrannical, self-serving government. The Democrat party is working hard to deprive us of our enumerated rights. Our dithering president is arrogant, inept, and dangerously foolish. Congress is feckless and self-serving. They have created and imposed laws on, what, formerly, were free and sovereign states. And we are in moral chaos; Up is down; black is white; good is bad; right is wrong, and men are women.
From the story of our National Anthem, we can see just how important it was then, for the patriots of the Revolutionary war, to protect the symbol of our freedom and how determined our enemy was to try to destroy it. Real Americans have always been protective and emotional about our flag. But today, the Stars and Stripes; the symbol that once flew proudly over so much that was good, has been co-opted and remains to fly over a nation of people that have forgotten, never known, or don’t even care about our history. So, most of the masses don’t get it. To them, the flag is only an insignificant piece of cloth that symbolizes a corrupt and evil country that now exists.
There is one more “change” that I wish our brain-dead president would make; I wish his new, oppressive, and totalitarian government would fly a different flag and stop disrespecting and degrading our “Old Glory.”
Independence Day this year, like every other, was a special holiday for me to remember and honor a great, once free, and God-honoring nation that is now on serious life support. I will always pledge my allegiance to the flag of the United States of America with this qualifier; my allegiance will never be to the lawless, and corrupt country that now exists; it is only to the constitutional “Republic for which it (the flag) stands.”
May God Bless America.
Ralph M. Petersen and his wife, Kathy, are the owners of the OLDE TOWNE EMPORIUM at 212 E. Main St. in Rogersville, Tennessee. Your comments are welcome. You may contact him at ralphmpetersen@gmail.com or by phone at (951) 321 9235.