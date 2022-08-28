Hello, and welcome to the Book End.
I had the best day today. I moved. I was a caretaker on 80 acres. I took care of the property and a cabin. It was beautiful and exciting for a while. But then I got a stalker.
It was terrifying. The police were involved. It is a long drawn out story and I will save that for a column on stalkers. Anyway, I had to move fast, in four days. It was stressful, but now I feel free as a bird, free from fear and ready to laugh. So, I am going to continue with the series I am doing on our families driving records and experiences with driving. Buckle your seatbelts.
Last column I told you all about our family’s huge white station wagon. It was several tons and had a luggage rack on the roof. My brother Timmy was 13 or 14 years old at the time of this hilarious incident.
We were living in Gamble subdivision but building a house on a private lake on Sequatchie Tennessee. As most of ya’ll know the drive-up Sequatchie Mountain from Jasper is a windy, curvy road that clings to the side of the mountain for a five-mile up hill ride.
On one part near the top the road is between a cliff and a steep drop off. And the speed limit is 55mph! I’ve never figured out why the speed limit is so high, but we’ve never had any problem doing it.
My parents and Timmy and my little brother Tommy, who was 5 at the time, went up the mountain one hot summer day to take care of some details with the house building.
I was at a friends house. When my parents left the home building site and headed down the mountain, they started a heated argument over linoleum. They were not paying any attention to the boys in the back seat. This was a bad idea, as we were apt to get into big trouble in a New York minute.
As the linoleum argument got louder Timmy saw his daredevil chance. Signing to my brother Tommy not to say anything, Timmy climbed out of the station wagon window and climbed up onto the luggage rack. he rode down the mountain like that with my dad driving AT LEAST 55 mph.
As most of you all know, marital arguments can go on and on, especially when the topic is the color of new linoleum. By the time my parents reached our driveway in Gamble subdivision my father was pretty mad. He pulled in to the driveway fast and then hit the brakes hard, screeching the big white monstrosity of a station wagon to an abrupt halt.
As the wagon lurched to it’s stop Timmy let go of the luggage rack and let his body slide down the windshield. As my mother sat in the passenger seat and watched her sons body slide down the windshield she started screaming at the top of her lungs. My father said, “Timothy, could you please refrain from such antics, as it tends to make your mother hysterical.” Oh, the sheer streak of hellion in this family-it is difficult to describe-
We had more fun with that station wagon, in the hands of me and my brother it was more like a five-ton loaded weapon. It made for some funny memories. I don’t remember who won the linoleum argument, mom or dad, but it was an awful color anyway. One of those 70’s green colors.
Have you been to the library yet dear reader to check out books on driving? Or have you decided to take a taxi after reading about my brother and I out on the open road. Ha-ha! Until next week, have a good week, and have a literary week!! Teresa Kindred