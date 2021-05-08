COUNT YOUR BLESSINGS
Early every Mother’s Day, my friend, Mike, called his mother to sing “The Mother’s Song.” But it wasn’t the original version most of us have heard; he kinda changed it up little – well, he sorta changed it a lot. Actually, he butchered the song.
Here are his words to this annual Mother’s Day Serenade:
M- is for the MILLION things you gave me,
O- is for the OTHER things you gave me,
T- is for the THOUSAND things you gave me,
H- is for the HUNDRED things you gave,
E- is for EVERYTHING you gave me,
R- is for the REST of all you gave me.
Put them all together they spell MOTHER,
The one who gave so much to me.
His mother really appreciated his annual attention. Even though the song was funny, it acknowledged his mother’s generous, giving nature.
“Count Your Blessings” is an appropriate song for Mother’s Day. Children should thank God for their mothers. Fathers, too, can be thankful for the mothers of their children. And every mother should praise God for the gift of her children.
I think God created mothers to demonstrate something of His sacrificial love for us. Speaking through the prophet, He asked this rhetorical question, “Can a woman forget her nursing child or lack compassion for the child of her womb?”
The obvious answer is NO! But then He goes on with this promise of assurance; “Even if these (children) forget, Yet I will not forget you.”
Motherhood is a blessing from God, “Behold, children are a gift from the Lord. The fruit of the womb is a reward.” (Psa. 127:3)
“Count Your Blessings” is a song that should be sung, frequently, by all Christians. It is more about our thankfulness in and through times of difficulties and sorrows, than it is about our ease or comfort. As Christians, we have so much to be thankful for.
Paul, the Apostle, reminds us that, “God has blessed us with every spiritual blessing in the heavenly places in Christ, just as He chose us in Him before the foundation of the world, that we should be holy and without blame before Him in love, having predestined us to adoption as sons by Jesus Christ to Himself, according to the good pleasure of His will, to the praise of the glory of His grace, by which He made us accepted in the Beloved. In Him, we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of His grace.” (Isa. 49:15)