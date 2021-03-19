It has come to our attention through many residents of Hawkins County that all Food City stores are collecting $1, $3 and $5 donations at the time of checkout at the register for the new PetWorks in Sullivan County. We have received several calls from residents of Hawkins County that they assumed they were donating to their local shelter.
We had to inform many residents that the money was not going to their local shelter.
We have a very poor shelter in Hawkins County and we rely on contributions from our community to keep our doors open. We get a small contribution from the county and city each year. But that is not nearly enough to take care of all the fur babies in Hawkins County.
Our community supports us and felt they were donating to their local shelter at Food City. We feel that the money collected for the million-dollar plus shelter should only receive donations from that county.
We appreciate all that Food City has done for us each year by collecting food for our fur babies. I feel the community is being misled into where this money is going. As I said our shelter is poor and imagine what that money collected for Sullivan County could do for our local shelters.
I just would like the community to be aware that the money they are donating is not going into their local shelter.
Sandy Behnke, Manager
Hawkins County Humane Society