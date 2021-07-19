One of the constitutional freedoms enumerated in our Bill of Rights is the freedom of speech. Every American citizen can express his own opinions. As a columnist, I know that there are many people who will disagree with me or criticize my opinions. And that’s okay with me. I am very transparent in my columns; I am openly and unapologetically, a thick-skinned conservative.
Early this month I wrote a column for Independence Day that offended a reader named Kenny. In his letter to the editor, he claimed that my rant was dour and pessimistic. He implied that my column was inappropriate and disrespectful to all patriotic Americans.
That surprised me because I love America. And my intention was to show honor and respect to this once great nation and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifices for our freedoms. So, when I read his letter, I looked back to my column to see how I might have misrepresented myself.
The problem was an obvious misunderstanding. I had made some clear distinctions about two different Americas. One of them was about the America we all grew up in; the freedoms we enjoyed, and the opportunities equally available to all people. That is the America I love and that is the America worth dying for.
On the other hand, we are seeing this once-great nation in turmoil. Our constitutional rights and freedoms are being stripped away. An out-of-control government is over-stepping its limited powers and moving us quickly toward socialism. That is the new AmeriKa I hate. And I know a lot of patriots who agree with me. We want our nation back.
So how did my reader misunderstand my column? The answer became clear the moment I pulled it up in the newspaper archives. When I submitted it for publication, I simply titled it, “INDEPENDENCE DAY.” But somehow, the title had been changed to “INDEPENDENCE DAY BRINGS AUTHOR SHAME”.
With that title, I realized how readers might be put off by my negative rants and not read on to the end.
I don’t know Kenny, but I believe he is an honorable patriot who loves America. And I am thankful that his letter brought the altered title to my attention.
And I am quite certain that, if he would disregard that altered title and reread my column, he would agree with me. Furthermore, should I ever meet him, I believe that we could become good friends.
God bless Kenny and God Bless the USA.
