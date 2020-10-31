Dear Reader’s, Hi, I pray you are all well. This is a terrible time in history with this pandemic. I don’t even like that word. Irritates me. Anyhoo- I am fired up today like only an East Tennessee person can do, I am climbing onto my soap box as of right now!
I missed last weeks column because I was sick with coronavirus. I had a bad case, it was touch and go because of my heart condition, but I pulled through. I even have my sense of taste back, praise the lord because its still candy corn season.
Anyway, what I’m so mad about is some of my friends and acquaintances did not just casually ask where I may have contracted the virus, which I’m sure is a normal curiosity. They grilled me about where I’ve been, putting the blame on me as though I had been reckless, careless, senseless and every other less. Now, I could have died, like so many have. I was in a fight for my life and quite frankly that just didn’t help matters. It wasn’t like I had been hang gliding naked over the covid unit at the hospital. One friend sighed and said, “From the beginning you should have been 100 percent isolated at home.” Well yes, that would have been the ideal situation, loveliness itself, but I am not in a financial situation to live at home in a bubble, having others do my banking, having my groceries delivered, paying a large fee to talk to my myriads of doctors by zoom. Or what about the times I’ve had to go to the emergency room? You can’t take that by zoom, not that I’m aware of.
I take all of the CDC advised precautions, I had even written the Greeneville mayor some months back asking that he pass a mandatory mask rule. I carry and use hand sanitizer. I wash my groceries when I get them home. One woman said to me, “well we haven’t gotten it, we stay home and when we get our groceries home, we wash them.” Try as you might you cannot completely avoid this germ, and that is coming from a confirmed germophobe. My mother always screeched, “Teresa don’t touch that! It might have a germ!” I’m scared of germs. Studies now show that the covid germ can linger in the air at the grocery store from someone walking through the isle, and a few minutes later you walk through it and Wala- you have contracted covid. Now, unless the Publix will let me change my clothes and take a mini bath in their bathroom after I walk through each isle, which I think is highly unlikely, you cannot avoid this germ 100 percent.
Whew, I’m tired and will probably have to climb off of my soapbox for a candy corn break, but all I’m sing is unless someone is completely foolhardy, can we just DROP the blame game?! Even if someone has been foolhardy, if they’re in danger of dying is it very kind to play the blame game? Just something for us all to consider in these terrible times. Now, where’s my candy corn?
Until next time, have a great week, and have a literary week. Teresa Kindred