I encourage all voters, Republican, Democratic, or Independent, to vote on November 3rd for Blair Walsingham for Congress to represent the First District. She is by far the best representative for us, and here’s why.
Blair is a positive, forward-thinking candidate with fiscal responsibility and job creation as her primary goals. Rather than give corporations welfare, she wants to have the government invest in our people to create jobs in our region. Example: TVA from 2014 — 2020 brought over 65 thousand jobs and 215 companies to the region. Infrastructure development pays. Blair will fight to open local competition in healthcare facilities that will create new jobs. She wants to reduce deficit spending by eliminating pork barrel spending and reducing bureaucracy. She isn’t afraid of crossing the aisle-if someone from the GOP has the right answer she will work to get bills passed. Gridlock is a major concern in Washington, and Blair has the know-how and communication that works.
Her interest is in the people, not the party. I want a Representative who isn’t allied with any entrenched special interests. We have an opportunity to shake things up in Washington, and Blair is a tremendous force and voice for all First District people. Vote for Blair Walsingham!
Mary Powers, Kingsport, TN