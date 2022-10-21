While Heritage Days 2022 hopefully leaves us with fond memories, I wanted to share a little about the many benefits for local residents who might not always appreciate having streets blocked off for 3 days, congested traffic, and a few parking issues.
We want to applaud Melissa Nelson, her Heritage Day Board and the many volunteers who worked tireless hours planning the unbelievable many facets of putting together an event this size. You guys did a superb job again this year. And while thanking folks, we want to especially thank each sponsor who made financial donations to insure every financial obligation was taken care of.
But what about benefits. The first is booming business not only in the business district but all over town. Some businesses downtown have to stretch during times of the year to make ends meet. When thousands and thousands of people are coming to town businesses like these get a financial shot in the arm. Business owners are greatly encouraged hoping many of these shoppers will find a way to return every few weeks to eat and shop here. And they find many do.
People find Rogersville, some for the first time. Those who live within driving distance inevitably return often to dine in our exquisite restaurants and shop in our very unique stores enjoying the incredible beauty of our town surrounded by gorgeous hills in every season of the year. It used to be said, Rogersville was Tennessee’s “best-kept” secret, but not any longer. Families have found us and are returning over and over to enjoy what we have to offer. It’s just that Heritage Days brings it all together.
Heritage Days is more than booths and vendors. This very special weekend is the one time of year that families choose to travel from all over the country to come home. It’s become a giant reunion and many people get the opportunity to visit and catch up with relatives and old classmates who they might not have seen in a long time. You can’t put a price on its value when you see people hug each other, laugh, and sometimes cry in the joy of the moment on these very special encounters with those you love.
Heritage Days falls close to our season of Thanksgiving, but it is closer to the time of year of Jewish Fall Festivals where Thanksgiving probably finds its true roots. That makes it very significant in being a time of celebration, reunions, and gratefulness to God for His many blessings and we can certainly count many here in East Tennessee.
We find this weekend is a time, we realize some of the skills handed down by our ancestors are alive and well. Music and the sound of Clogging constantly fill the air as we stand amazed at the time and talent in making quilts at the quilt exhibit, or wood carvings. We enjoy the free exhibits found at the tractor yard and parade, the old Davis grist mill, and the sound of a cannon during the Civil War reenactment. I hope you took time to thank our craftsmen and exhibitors who took their time to spend their weekend with us bringing all this alive.
My joy has been seeing how the many hours of the Heritage Days Committee brings all these exhibits, crafts, and parades together under one canopy each year in the most beautiful town in Tennessee.