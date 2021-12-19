I attended the Dec. 14, 2021 meetings of the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen as Rogersville Water Commission; and BMA. No discussion or reports on the log retrieval for the Powel Law Office or installation of “fire” hydrants for Stanley Valley.
There was also no monthly financial report given for the water department (hasn’t been for many months), no discussion about the latest directive given to the water department from the state’s Water Wastewater Financing Board and no discussion about required training requirements for the current board members.
However, the Board was directed to page 23 of the 2020 Audit, that was recently completed, (1 year late), where the water department showed a positive change in net position of $42,256. The comment was made that this is the first time in 4 years that this has occurred. Also, no findings reported. “Good job” was the response from the board.
However, delving further into the audit for the water department, you will find: $288,044 decrease in cash/cash equivalents, one time cash receipts of $30,845 from sale of capital assets and $57,452 from insurance recoveries, $43,736 increase in water/sewer/miscellaneous revenue (while the town experienced an increase of 253 new water service connections, 697 new water customers and 470 new sewer customers… ) and an $85,643 decrease in administrative salaries expense (due to fewer employees…).
Also: please note that the water department only received $33.00 in interest received on bank deposits for 2020 with $1,312,225 in cash equivalents in the bank.
And: There shows: no “Operational Reserve”, no “Debt Service Reserve”, no “Customer Deposit Reserve (currently $214,298 shown under current liabilities)” (~$170,930 CD was cashed in 2015).
The 2019 audit showed $1,496,715 in restricted assets (bond receipts for infrastructure improvements) while the 2020 audit shows $0.00 in restricted assets.
Finally, my observation…, water revenues are and have been subsidizing sewer expenses for many years. Thank you, outside the city limits water customers and utility districts.
Tim Carwile
Rogersville