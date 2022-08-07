Hello! How are you? Are you enjoying this glorious weather? I sure am. I’m a summer girl anyway. I like to put on skirt, matching top and new Teva sandals and go everywhere exploring. I like to make a good impression, let me tell you how I make a good impression.
On the stunning bluff with a 2000 foot drop off that I live on in a cute cabin is ANOTHER cabin on the same bluff right within my eye range. I am obsessed with cabins. It is perfection, it is small and rustic, but would go on today’s market for close to a million, (I’m just showing off my new skills from Real Estate School ya’ll). No one ever uses it. So, I need it right?
I spent the last six months researching who owns this cabin. I finally found out who. It is a wealthy, influential family out of Nashville. They have a summer house right outside Nashville and I heard they were summering there. My friend Miss Pam and I were out running around, and I said, “Miss Pam, let’s stop in and meet them so I can ask about that cabin.” She replied, “Let me out of the car first.” I looked at her and said maybe it wasn’t such a good idea. She told me, “No, you can pull it off, you go.”
Checking my lipstick in the mirror, straightening out my skirt I walked up the steps of their fabulous antique Victorian with a wrap around porch.
On the porch was the father, the head of the family. He took one look at me and I could see the reaction, I get it a lot-he fell straight in love. We chatted briefly and I asked him about the cabin. He told me to speak to his son. His son came out on the porch and took one look at me and fell in love. He asked me to sit on the antique wicker settee. I sat down and charmingly asked him did he want to rent or sell his cabin. We bantered back and forth humorously like Southerners do. He said his daughter wants the cabin. I said, “Well, if you change your mind, I live in the cabin adjacent to your land, just come by and let me know.” In the meantime, I had connected with a fascinating family.
Welllll, this is where this little tale takes a turn, like a hairpin turn. I had ordered a package online and never received it. It was a week ago on Sunday. Who comes by on a Sunday? Why, nobody right? I was in a bad mood that day. I was trying to clean my cabin. My dryer was still broken, and I had laundry strewn all over the front porch to dry. I had Carly Simon blaring on 100% speakers. My hair was not brushed and sticking straight out, I was wearing a T shirt and that’s all. And I attempting to put flea medicine on the back of Sugar Britches neck.
I was wrestling Sugar Britches and she scratched me. Her medicine spilled everywhere. That’s when I thought I heard someone say hello. I went to the front porch, no one was there. I went back to the bedroom where Sugar Britches was under the bed, I slapped the side of the bed and hollered, “Sugar Britches!! You get out from underneath that bed!! Right now!! I am MAD at you Sugar Britches!!” I look around and guess who’s standing in the backyard staring at me through the window in shock. Yes ma’am, you guessed it-the owner of the million-dollar cabin. Oh , my LORD. He just turned and walked away.
Here is the worst of it, I told my friend Mary the story, saying I hoped he didn’t think I was mean to animals. She said, “Honey, I don’t want to make this worse, but he probably thought you were yelling at a lover. OH MY LORD. There are no words.
So, there ya go. Read my column for more tips on how to make a good impression. Until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week. Teresa Kindred