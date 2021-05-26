It was Palm Sunday in 1865 and, after four miserable years, over 600,000 American soldiers lay dead at the end of the bloodiest war this nation has ever known and we were our own enemy.
The Civil War was unique in that it pitted brother against brother and father against son. But it was not unlike most of history’s wars in that the real underlying issue was the desire of some men to suppress and control other men.
Just three years later in 1868, General John A. Logan, commander-in-chief of the Grand Army of the Republic, declared May 30 a day of memorial to honor those who died in the war. He understood that without something tangible to remind them, men would soon forget.
Formerly known as Decoration Day, Memorial Day is the day we remember and honor those men and women who, in all our wars, sacrificed their lives to protect our God-given freedoms. It seems like every few years, enemies, both foreign and domestic, rise up in an attempt to destroy them and subject us to tyranny.
This year, 2021, might be one of those years of domestic attacks. Patriotic Americans across our great nation, are concerned that many of our own elected leaders are attempting to strip us of our constitutionally protected rights.
On Monday, May 31, we will gather with family and friends. We will enjoy the meals, the games, and the good times we look forward to around this holiday. And if you have children, at some point they might ask, “What does this holiday mean?” We should be quick to remind them that the freedoms we enjoy came and will continue with a high price tag. FREEDOM IS NOT FREE!
Christians should also be living memorials to Jesus Christ who sacrificed His life for our salvation. So, when your children ask you, remind them that freedom comes by great sacrifice. And remind them also, that because of the sacrifice of Jesus Christ, we can be free from the bondage and penalty of sin.
“It was for freedom that Christ set us free; therefore keep standing firm and do not be subject again to a yoke of slavery.” Gal. 5:1