With all due respect, Ralph Petersen’s Pre-Independence Day guest column was a totally inappropriate lead-in to what most American patriots consider the most important holiday celebration on the calendar.
Rather than a celebration of the founding principles of our Democratic Republic and a call for future improvement and unity in what has often been referred to as “The Great American Experiment,” what we got was a “pity party.”
In an earlier day, the author of such a dour and pessimistic rant might have been called-out as a “nabob of negativity” in conservative circles. I will say simply that the litany of unsupported grievance and sorrow is unworthy of all those that have gone before us and risked their lives, their fortunes and their reputations to build the truest expression of freedom and democracy on the planet Earth.
Further, I am amazed that the Rogersville Review would publish such a one-sided and divisive opinion going into our celebration of all that is good in America. Yes, there are problems in America. However, the true patriot stands tall and faces the future – vowing to do better – rather than pining for a lost “shangri la” past that never really existed for many of his fellow citizens.
I could go on. But what I really want to express is simply, “God Bless America” and may we be worthy of all the blessings that He has afforded to us in the past. May we find it in ourselves to put politics in perspective; to unite as patriots, Americans and people to move forward and to make America a better place to live. Not just for the few elites, but for all its free citizens and for those that aspire to be. If we can find it in ourselves to do that, then we will be truly worthy of the freedoms that we enjoy in this great nation.
Kenny Stewart
Bull’s Gap