Dear Readers,
How are y’all? I am super fabulously happy. Because I am adventuring once again. Yes, honey, once again, and thus the subject of this column: all who wander are not lost.
I saw that famous quote on a postcard that I bought in Dahlonega, Ga. For April and May I be in the mountains of northwest Georgia exploring the Chattahoochee National forest. I rented a beautiful home in Georgia for these two months. The whole drive down here I played my Ray Charles CD with the song “Georgia” on replay (replay is me pushing the button).
There are so many darling towns in this vast area. Dahlonega is a Native American word for gold. They used to mine for gold here. The old gorgeous courthouse in the middle of the town square is now used for a gold mine museum. You can look up the pictures on the internet, but nothing beats strolling around this antiquated small version of Savannah, Ga.
And eating! Oh, yes, y’all, you have to eat different cuisine. There is a beautiful restaurant on the square that looks just like a two-story southern building. There are two porches, top and bottom. On the top floor is a great restaurant that brings in fresh oysters from the coast every second weekend of the month. And my personal favorite? Beignets! I had to have those! I asked for extra powdered sugar and they put honestly two cups!
My favorite part of traveling is that the terrain is so different. A lot of the trees are different here, and there is more red clay dirt.
Next, I’ll explore the German town of Helen, Ga. It is just like you have stepped into a German town. A close friend of mine is coming for a week and we will explore there. And of course, we shall explore the divine wineries in this area. The wines coming out of this region are beating out California wines in the awards department.
The funniest part about me traveling is having my mail sent to my Aunt Zada’s. I call her weekly to have her read my mail to me. Ha. As she opens my mail, I get a southern Mama lecture, “Teresa, I see here you got a ticket, you better slow yourself down little lady.” Ha. I bite my tongue out of respect and do not say a word, because Aunt Zada is an 86-year-old speed demon! Ha! Only she never gets a ticket, I guess officers just get their Aunt Zada lecture and say, “Yes, ma’am,” get back in their cruiser and drive away.
So y’all, all who wander are not lost — we’re at the wineries and we have GPS. Until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week, Teresa Kindred