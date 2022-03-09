Unless you have known me for over ten years, then you don’t know that I was an avid collector of rhinoceros figurines and artwork.
The whole thing started about 40 years ago when my secretary walked into my church office with a large calendar photo of a rhinoceros. Because I was the church’s Business Administrator, she thought the picture was an appropriately humorous caricature of me because the caption stated that “Someone has to be the Hard Nose on the finance committee.”
I was amused by her sense of sarcasm, so I tacked it on my office wall where everyone could see it. Not long afterward I designed some personal notepads with a line drawing of a rhino’s head and the caption, “A Note From the Hard Nose.”
Pretty soon, people began giving me rhino “stuff” for Christmas, birthdays, or whenever they found something.
After a few months, I was hired to manage a Christian Assisted Living facility where I served for nearly 16 years. It was a non-profit organization so the pay was moderate, at best, but there were some perks. In lieu of raises, they gave me some great titles (President, Administrator, and CEO). And my incredibly large office space was awesome beyond imagination. The 2400 square foot room was truly a most enviable “man cave” with a high, vaulted ceiling, huge fireplace, a baby grand piano, and three sliding glass doors that opened onto a covered, second story deck overlooking the grounds. It was a great CRASH pad with a huge executive desk, a large conference table for my board meetings, and a relaxing circle of six comfortable armchairs around the fireplace for other small meetings.
With that much room, I knew that I could enlarge my “crash” (a crash is the word for a group of rhinos) which, over the next few years, had eventually grown to over 2000 sculptures, figurines, toys, collectibles, pens, jewelry, stuffed animals, books, clothing, and coffee mugs. The walls were covered with posters, photos, and framed art. In addition, I had hundreds of graphics that I downloaded from the internet, many of which I posted on my blog.
One day, when I mentioned to a lady that I collected rhinos, she was curious about why anyone would choose to love something so ugly. Until then, I really hadn’t thought much about their ugliness. Over time I have developed an affinity for them, and I have learned to see beauty in their strength, uniqueness, and special design that many people don’t appreciate.
And when I look at them, I am reminded of God’s love for me. He sees beyond the ugliness of my sin and chooses to love me anyway.
In my column, next week, I will reveal all the Things I Learned About Life And Leadership From The Rhinoceros.
Ralph M. Petersen and his wife, Kathy, are the owners of the OLDE TOWNE EMPORIUM at 212 E. Main St. in Rogersville. Comments are welcome. You may contact him at ralphmpetersen@gmail.com or by phone at (951) 321 9235.