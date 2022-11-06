In 2012, twelve East Tennessee counties had banned together under an umbrella called Stand in the Gap whose primary purpose was praying for and calling a regions attention to the epidemic drug abuse problem in Tennessee.
At that time, Tennessee was #2 in the nation for abusing prescription drugs and #2 for manufacturing meth. Then when you focus on the counties within our state with the highest incidence rates, it is East Tennessee. That made us and makes us still the worst end of the worst state in the nation for drug abuse.
Those twelve counties in November garnered 20,000 people to prayer walk by their court house to a city park where prayers and testimonies were heard. Dr. Edwin Robertson headed up the movement and Alice Snodgrass led the effort in Hawkins County. On that November 4th, of those 20,000 who prayer-walked in 7 cities, 5,000 prayer walked here in Rogersville to the Rogersville City Park.
What is bothersome to me about this whole drug scene is how little is really being done about it. We’re the worst of the worst and who in the last 10 years has made it a campaign issue? I’m not pointing fingers, but who running for state or national offices ran on the platform anytime from 2010 to present that they would declare war on drugs- pull our state together and eradicate addiction in our state and save the next generation? And if not, then why not?
It would certainly seem to be different if 70% of the nation was worse than us, but when you’re on the bottom, there’s not a lot worse than you can get. It makes you wonder if we could pull everyone in power together on a regional or state-wide basis, stop everything else and say we’re not moving on until we conquer this thing.
As a result of a possible prayer effort in Kentucky in 2003, an organization was established that “has” made great strides in the drug epidemic in Kentucky. Operation UNITE was launched on April 7, 2003, by U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers in response to a special report, “Prescription for Pain,” published by the Lexington Herald-Leader newspaper during January and February of 2003. This series of articles exposed the addiction and corruption associated with drug abuse in southern and eastern Kentucky, which largely included Rogers’ Fifth Congressional District.
Operation “UNITE” is an acronym meaning Unlawful Narcotics Investigations, Treatment and Education. It reflects the three-pronged, comprehensive approach deemed necessary to combating substance abuse and misuse. Just as the name implies, it beefs up in any given community, better investigations leading to shutting down the source of drugs, treatment for those addicted and prevention at the school level.
Today 32 counties comprise efforts to rid southeast Kentucky of their drug epidemic. Where is the Operation “UNITE” for East Tennessee? If you did a survey of the jail population in East Tn, the majority of those behind bars are there due to drugs in some form or fashion. In one of these impoverished counties, we heard a funeral home tell us 85% of the deaths that year were due to drugs. Through Of One Accord over half the grand-parents we see needing help with food are keeping their grandchildren due to drugs.
We aren’t counting the additional burden on society due to healthcare needs, theft, overloading the justice system and shoplifting at local retail stores.
I wish part of the “Baby Doe” money could have been put together and used by counties, directed towards establishing an Operation UNITE to address all three aspects of drug abuse here in Tennessee, investigating, treatment, and education. The money set aside is to help combat this epidemic drug problem and we’ll regret someday –putting it anywhere that is just another tiny band-aide. The problem is epidemic. The way we address it needs to be just as big.
During the time of the prayer walks, it initially seemed a lot of progress was being made with the establishing of a drug court, 18 church operated recovery programs, a Hawkins County Anti-Drug Coalition was forned, and continued prayer efforts (a necessary piece). During that time, I was asked to be on an 8 county panel to address county mayors with possible solutions.
We learned another federal organization that worked closely with Operation “UNITE” was SAMHSA, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. I learned SAMHSA evaluated 350 evidence based anti-drug programs approved for use in school systems across the nation. I thought, “WOW” what if we had a regional campaign every month in our school systems from 1st grade through high school using free SAMHSA materials.
So I learned the material is available. Some of it is free, but I also learned between the state and local systems, it is going to take elected officials working together that declare war on drugs to get it implemented.
Kentucky put money into long term facilities. If addicted residents in Ky wanted to go to a year long rehab facility it would be free to them.
If our 8 counties join with counties this side of Knoxville, working together, develop a regional effort organization who won’t let candidates get by without joining the war on drugs, and utilize proven practices used in other states, we might, just might think we will have children and grand-children escape addiction themselves. Whatever the cost, our entire next generations lives are in the balance.
This article has not been written reacting to our great local community leaders, or commissioners allotment of Baby Doe funds, but was prompted by prayers of thousands of community residents a decade ago. If we can’t get together with a regional or state-wide plan, I don’t see us making any difference.