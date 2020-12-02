“Who Ya Gonna Call?” is the seventh episode of the first season of the American comedy-drama television series “Psych”. The Hurricane season garners our attention in late summer and in winter it is the snow and ice. The news media reports the progress of hurricanes around the clock, generally showing reporters trying to stand upright with wind and rain pelting them as they report on the storms. One of the first thing the average individual thinks about is “stocking up on essentials” just in case we are flooded or homebound due to heavy snow. The news media documents the “stocking up” with video clips of shopping carts filled with water, toilet paper, candles, and batteries.
I often wonder how or when the average individual thinks about or considers the roles, responsibilities and duties of the many agencies that provide emergency services in Hawkins County. “Who Ya Gonna Call?” becomes an important question when someone has an emergency situation to deal with.
I believe the mindset ingrained in the general public is, “just dial 9-1-1”. Whether it is a woods fire on Bear Hollow Road, or an automobile accident in Mooresburg, or heart attack victim in Clinch, or whatever the emergency might be, the average individual believes all she has to do is DIAL 9-1-1 and help will be on the way.
In Hawkins County the “WHO” in “Who Ya Gonna Call?” depends on the nature and location of the emergency and the time of day. Regardless of the emergency, the first call for help in Hawkins County is to the Public Safety Answering Point, i.e. the Hawkins County Emergency Communications District.
The sign at the Hawkins County Emergency Communications District reads: “Business Hours MON – FRI 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM” however, they are open for business 24 hours a day 365 days per year. Available to take your call are trained Communications Specialists who will alert and dispatch an emergency responder trained and equipped to deal with your emergency.
If I learned anything that stuck with me throughout my career is the fact it is the responsibility of government to provide for the public those services that the public cannot provide for themselves.
In 1956 there was no universal phone number in the United States for the public to call if they needed an ambulance, fire truck or police. People dialed “O” to report emergencies or a special phone number for the fire department.
The International Association of Fire Chiefs recommended a national emergency phone number in 1957. The Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Justice recommended a single telephone number designated for callers to use in emergencies nationwide.
The Federal Communications Commission partnered with the American Telephone and Telegraph Company in late 1967 to determine what the single number should be. In 1968 AT&T proposed that the numbers 9-1-1 should make up the new universal emergency phone number because it was short, easy to remember, and could be dialed quickly.
Congress passed legislation making 9-1-1 the national emergency number and ten years later about one-fourth (26%) of United States citizens could dial 9-1-1 and be connected with their local emergency services. Thirty years ago, the number of citizens with access to 9-1-1 service was 50%, and by 1999 93% of the United States had access to 9-1-1. Today the figure is 99% of people in the United States have access to the 9-1-1 emergency phone number system.
The first 9-1-1 emergency system was established in Haleyville, Alabama, when Senator Rankin Fite called 9-1-1- and Congressman Tom Beville answered the call at the Haleyville police department. The second community to establish the Nation’s second 9-1-1 emergency system was Nome, Alaska.
Originally, the 9-1-1 system based its location routing on the telephone number the person was calling from. This proved to be a poor system as quite often city and county boundaries and telephone exchange boundaries weren’t the same, and calls weren’t always routed correctly.
Hawkins County residents approved a referendum in August 1990 to establish a Public Safety Answering Point, commonly referred to as 9-1-1. Government identified a need for a service the public could not provide for themselves and the voters agreed. Prior to establishing the Hawkins County Emergency Communications District, all emergency calls were to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and were relayed to the appropriate agency.