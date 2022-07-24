I am so excited. I’m coming home for a month. Is there anything like home? I long for Northeast Tennessee.
I am so proud, proud, proud to have me some Appalachian blood flowing through my veins. And I can talk Appalachian if I dang well feel like it. And I feel like it. Watch me.
Wherever I shall go, Northeast Tennessee is home. Rogersville, Fall Branch, Greeneville, it all speaks to my heart. It’s where my Mama is from. My poor, beautiful Mama, no longer with me, but I can feel her with me there. My beautiful, sweet Mama. So many of us in the Appalachians have a sweet Mama. Would you trade her love for anything? I would never. Never.
When I get home, I will see all of my wonderful family. I’ll see my Aunt Zada who has been my Mama since mine died. I’ll see Aunt Norma. How I love Aunt Norma, she ran a country store when I was a child. I remember drinking Mountain Dew out of the glass bottle at her store. Sweeter memories I cannot describe.
I’ll see my cousins. I’ll walk in the door at Aunt Zada’s and my cousin Pete will say to my cousin Tom, “She’s here Tom, get the gun. “Ha. Every bit of it is said with cousin camaraderie and love.
Home is where you can be loved like none other. It’s where my cousin Tom stood strong and tall and protected me from my heartless ex-husband. It’s a feeling of security I could never describe but to say, “I’m home.” It’s a childlike security I haven’t had since childhood. It’s home y’all.
I hope you can have that, but ya know what, I bet you can if you’re from an Appalachian family. Much love, and please y’all pray for my trip home.