Hi, I am having so much fun lately reminiscing over the funny memories of the driving stories in our family. The sweetest story and the closest to my heart are the one of teaching my baby daughter Eili how to drive.
Eili and I have always had an intensely close and rare mother-daughter relationship. It is a funny story, but I am so sentimental about her childhood that I can barely write a line with-out crying. Eili will smile her beautiful smile and roll her eyes when she reads that line.
This story happened at the start of her teenage years. She was twelve years old going on twenty-two. I have a lot of songs that I cherish because they speak and sing of my lovely daughter. The one I sing sometimes and will quote in this column is Martina McBrides song, “Teenage Daughters.”
I ain’t complain’ but I’m just tired so I’m just sayin’ what I think…If were bein’ honest then honestly, I think I need a drink…I was just going through life being Eili’s Mama. I made her breakfast in the morning, sent her to school, helped her with her homework. She took horseback riding lessons from age six until age twelve.
We always went to horseback together, just she and I. It was our time together. We stopped at the Okie Dokie Market on the way home for a glass bottle coke. Eili was a happy and joyful child twenty-four seven. She was always teacher’s pet. She never argued or gave a fit over anything. She loved her Mama and her big sisters.
I worked hard as a social worker to provide for her and her sister. I worked dangerous cases. It was a normal day for me to have my life threatened out on some dangerous case in the county. But all that was as easy as pie compared to when Eili turned into a teenage daughter. You see, Eili is me made over. Rebellion felt like sweet exhileration flowing through my teenage veins. To my horror I recognized all of the signs in Eili when she turned twelve.Ha. Remember when we used to be everything they ever need. We had them believing we were cool. It’s like it happened overnight, we’re always wrong, they’re always right. We’re just mothers of teenage daughters…
My babies growin’ up and fallin’ all in love and that I hate her… that mother teenage daughter stuff all started at twelve. Eili changed completely in a blink of an eye. She and I were at odds on everything; boys, freedom, music, and what is dangerous. She didn’t believe there was anything dangerous, except not being pretty. But she was very pretty, thus the boys. And of course, she didn’t think I was ever a teenager. Ha.
Reaching Eili and keeping a close relationship with her became the challenge of the day. Communication was hard and like walking through a field of land mines. But at the end of the day teenagers need a loving interested parent, so I kept on trying. One thing that bonded us together during those tumultuous years was when I taught her how to drive.
The trick of a smart parent is to find something that thrills them that you can actually impress them with by teaching it to them. With us it was driving. If we were headed for a heated argument over whether she could listen to Eminem (whose music I learned to like), or if a boy named Jake could call, I would say, “Hey, do you want to practice your driving?”
Of course, she did. Whew- I would drive us in my white Mazda 626, five speed with a clutch to Earl Baxter Road. It was part pavement and part gravel. The only people ever on it were farmers on tractors. Eili was always tiny, we brought a pillow for her to sit on.
Honey, she was a racecar driver on that pillow. She would be sitting behind the drivers wheel and I would say, “Okay, now this is first gear, you start out in first gear, slowly let your foot up off of the clutch while at the same time pressing on the gas pedal.” The car lurched and jumped. My head snapped off of my neck.
That was okay, she wasn’t on the phone to Jake, I bit my tongue, stifled a scream and made a mental note to call the chiropractor. Next, “Well done Eili! Now, press the clutch in, shift to second, this is second, release the clutch and press the gas pedal, boy your’e doing better than last time!” ZOOM-Miss Eili was out of second like a horse let out of the starting gate.
Making an effort to breathe and stay relaxed, I told her, “Now Eili, this is a pretty good speed for you, don’t put it into third…they’re beautiful, wild and free…Like I had never spoke Miss Eili pushed the clutch in like an expert, let out the clutch, and pressed on the gas pedal while she expertly rammed it into third. She was 80 pounds of pure independence honey, pure independence.
Now barreling down Earl Baxter at around 40mph I tried to stay cool and collected while trying to guide her with her steering, “Not too fast on the gravel Eili, you do not as much control on gravel Eili.” I am proud to say that most of the time I stayed cool and calm. I tried to reflect on stunts that I had pulled as a teenager. Eili would tell you I was an uptight crazed woman.
Oh but we survived, and bonded through those bittersweet years…A couple of times when she shifted into third or fourth gear against what I had told her, I did threaten to slam on the emergency brake. That too went ignored…Ha. “she’s just like me, so I don’t blame her.”
There’s my baby’s driving story. Life can be uncertain. So, take time to reflect on your sweet memories. Check out music at the library that brings up memories hidden in the far recesses of our hearts. It warms the heart. Until next time dear reader, have a great week and have a literary week.