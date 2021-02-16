“Don’t be shoveling dirt on the Rogersville 4th of July Celebration just yet, Mark and I may have something up our sleeves”. The person who brought back the Rogersville 4th of July Celebration and headed it up for 25 years, Dr. Blaine Jones, and his sidekick of 15 years on the same Committee, Mark DeWitte, both had some things to say about the recent demise of the Celebration. “I called Mark about a week and a half ago and told him I was having a difficult time handling the news of the Celebration coming to an end”. DeWitte had similar feelings about it as well. “When you put 15 years of hard work and determination into a project, it is hard to let it go in the first place, but to hear it is completely over was just very difficult to comprehend” said DeWitte. The wheels began churning at the same time apparently and discussions have already begun on how to resuscitate the Celebration and give it another year.
“We have had several folks in and around the Rogersville community contact us about wanting to help organize and put on the Celebration again this year” Jones went on to say. Though they both feel like there is no way to have a big name entertainer what with such short notice and with a pandemic still roaring, contact has been made with Bob and Julie Smith with Dynamic Effects and Fireworks Company and at the least, a huge fireworks show can be planned. “We just need to garner community support and get some big financial backing to put on a fireworks show like we used to do – huge and the best around” Jones said. Both agree with the pandemic still ongoing and not knowing what the situation will be in July, plans will have to be made accordingly and with an abundance of caution.
“We appreciate the effort of those folks who continued the Celebration for the years after we stepped down. Unless you have been involved in the planning and worked on the Celebration, you have no idea what kind of time and commitment you have to make to have a successful event” said Jones. “The fund raising alone is enough to stress you out, much less all the planning and other minutiae that goes into an event of this size” DeWitte went on to say. “We are not getting any younger and our health will not allow us to go full throttle like we did in the past” said DeWitte, “but we will do our best to continue some of the tradition that Dr. Jones resurrected over thirty years ago”. Though no formal meetings have been planned at this time, more news will be forthcoming in the next few weeks. “Anyone who would like to be a major sponsor for at least a huge fireworks show can contact me so we can get this ball rolling again” said Jones. His phone number is 423-272-3150. “We ran the 4th of July Celebration through our 501c3 nonprofit organization Four Square, Inc. and will do so again this year so contributions or portions thereof may be wholly or partially tax deductible” according to Treasurer, Mark DeWitte. If you would indeed like to “get the ball rolling again”, you can mail your donation to the Rogersville 4th of July Celebration at P.O. Box 35, Rogersville, TN 37857. “Call us crazy, our wives did, but this is somewhat of a sentimental journey for the both of us” Jones concluded.