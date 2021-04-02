Question: In this modern society, where just about all things have changed, does the Bible teach the Christian what kind of person they are to be as God’s servant spreading the word?
Answer: Yes, but it will take several lessons in order to properly answer the question. So, I’m going to call the lessons “Know the Truth” series and number them # 1, # 2, # 3 etc. By know I mean appreciate and or comprehend God’s instruction, the Bible, in as deep an understanding as possible, then using it wisely or in a beneficial manner while in this life. This will be Know the Truth series # 1.
Let’s begin with John 8:31-32 where we find Jesus teaching believing Jews for them to believe and obey His word and they would know truth that would make them free. We might ask; “made free from what?” A careful study of the gospel will convince the student that the passage means much more than that of salvation of the soul by grace through faith. The gospel teaches the diligent student of the gospel exactly the kind of character and role model God expects of Christians, servants of God, that are spreading the Word in this sinful world. That is, I believe, why Jesus said; “Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls” (Matthew 11:29). James said it this way; “Wherefore lay apart all filthiness (impurities of body or mind) and superfluity of naughtiness (evil principles of conduct), and receive with meekness the engrafted word, which is able to save your souls. 22But be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves (James 1:21-22). You see, the emphasis is placed on all Christians being faithful students of the Jesus the Master Teacher! There’s a good and important reason for this—that God’s children would know “How to behave themselves in the house of God!” (1 Timothy 3:15).
A well-known theory says “Occurrences of life make the person—you are a product of your environment!” It goes on to say; “most of our thoughts, emotions, actions, behaviors and habitats are dictated directly or indirectly by our environment.” It seems true to me that as we grow up, we are all in many ways influenced by the conditions around us. Yet on the other hand we have the power of choice to counter-balance this outcome. Our intelligence gives us the skill to change; we have the control of judgment to make moral choices based on teaching and though relating to the probable future outcome. The Bible states: “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you” (Matthew 6:33). “O how love I thy law! it is my meditation all the day. 98Thou through thy commandments hast made me wiser than mine enemies: for they are ever with me. 99I have more understanding than all my teachers: for thy testimonies are my meditation. 100Understand more than the ancients, because I keep thy precepts. 101I have refrained my feet from every evil way, that I might keep thy word. 102I have not departed from thy judgments: for thou hast taught me. 103How sweet are thy words unto my taste! yea, sweeter than honey to my mouth! 104Through thy precepts I get understanding: therefore, I hate every false way” (Psalm 119:97-104). “So, God created man in His own image, in the image of God created He him; male and female created He them” (Genesis 1:27).
So, let’s consider just what the Bible says about humanity: It says humans are social creatures “And now abides faith, hope, charity, these three; but the greatest of these is charity” (1 Corinthians 13:13). It says humans are thinking creatures “And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every living thing that moves upon the earth” (Genesis 1:28). It says humans can adapt “For whom he did foreknow, he also did predestinate to be conformed to the image of his Son, that he might be the firstborn among many brethren” (Romans 8:29). It says that humans are united, acting beings, consistent with others “This then is the message which we have heard of him, and declare unto you, that God is light, and in him is no darkness at all. 6If we say that we have fellowship with him, and walk in darkness, we lie, and do not the truth: 7But if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship one with another, and the blood of Jesus Christ his Son cleanest us from all sin” (1 John 1:5-7).
Yes, the Bible tells of a great variety of human actions, attitudes, thoughts, feelings, failures and successes. The Bible also teaches us how to deal with our feelings, in a productive way, and use our brain as a useful tool. Think of how you “let your light shine!” (Mat 5:16)
Watch for future lessons that will deal with our emotional intelligence and strategies as we study to show ourselves approved to God (2 Timothy 2:15).
If you have a Bible question or comment please call Marshall Stubblefield @ 423 272 2404.