I’ve done some pretty silly things throughout my lifetime.
Once in elementary school, I managed to tie my shoestring around the post that attaches the desk to the chair.
When I was probably 10, I got a new rod and reel and wanted to practice casting in the front yard, despite daddy warning me not to get it hung up in a tree.
I don’t even have to finish that one.
If I had a nickel for every time a baseball rolled down the roof and landed in the gutter, there really would be a coin shortage.
I’ve heard “how’d you manage that?” more than my fair share of times.
But I witnessed something the other night that I believe even I will be able to finish up life without doing.
Kim and I were downtown just after dark walking back toward the car.
As we neared the Mighty Prius, I saw a car two spaces in front of us with a man bent awkwardly over the hood.
Then he said, “Sir, my hand is stuck in my hood. Can you open my door and release the hood latch?”
Now, I didn’t just fall off of the turnip truck. There was no way I was about to fall for a trick this lame. We started getting in the car.
When he said it again, this time with much greater urgency, I thought either this guy really slammed his hand in his car hood, or he deserves an Oscar for his portrayal of someone who slammed his hand in his car hood.
I started walking toward him.
Kim was obviously convinced there was a band of wild-eyed accomplices hiding behind the car ready to jump and rob me, leave me for dead, throw her into the trunk and drive off.
I could tell he didn’t have anything in his free hand, and yes, I could see the thumb on his other one was stuck between the hood and the fender.
Things seemed to happen pretty fast after that, to me at least.
I’m sure it didn’t seem that way to him.
I opened his driver’s door and started feeling around to find the hood latch under his dash.
You know, they are in a different place on every car. I’m not sure why that is, but it is.
I couldn’t see. I guess I expected my Superman night vision to kick in or something.
Meanwhile, it is obvious this guy is in some kind of ferocious pain.
I fumbled to get my phone out of my pocket and turn on the flashlight.
I’m trying to flick the screen up. And of course, nothing goes right when you’re trying to do something in a hurry.
In a couple of seconds, though, I got the light on, found the latch and set him free.
By now, Kim had abandoned her kidnapping theory and joined us.
I felt so sorry for him. His thumb was already purple. Were it not for Covid, I think Kim would’ve hugged him.
He was very gracious, but he didn’t stick around long.
Dear guy with sore hand, if you’re out there somewhere reading this, know that I cringed all night long thinking about it.
Oh, and also, how’d you manage that?