You know you’re getting old when you don’t fit in the culture anymore.
I don’t like socialized medicine. I don’t understand it. I don’t see any use for it, and I certainly don’t see how it has improved my life.
I grew up in a time when most people didn’t have health care plans. We had doctors; respected men in our towns and churches, whose practices were local. They knew us and we knew them. When we got sick, we called them. Sometimes they came to our homes with their little black bags, and they treated us. Sometimes minor operations were performed in their offices which, in many cases, were in their homes. My little sister and I had our tonsils removed in our doctor’s home. When we woke up, his wife was serving us ice cream in their own bed.
In those days, we paid for services when they were rendered. No problem. And if it was a problem, the doctor would just carry the charges on account.
These days I am FORCED into a government approved and controlled, one-size-fits-all healthcare plan that I don’t want and don’t need (unless, by chance, I get pregnant and want to abort. I mean, after all, government controlled medical practitioners all know that men can have babies too).
I don’t even know my doctor. He (or maybe she) has some strange name I can’t pronounce. For several years my government-controlled service provider has been hounding me with letters and phone messages to contact them. And they keep bugging me for stool samples. They want me to put in in an envelope and mail it to them. I think that’s illegal. The post office has rules about sending hazardous, explosive, or harmful contents. I’m sure my stool sample would be classified as one of those and a violation of U.S. Postal Service laws is a Federal offense.
Not long ago I got a warning notice. A doctor had scheduled me for a lab test. I was instructed to go to any of their multiple facilities; my paperwork would be in their data system. I was told that if I didn’t cooperate, my coverage would probably be dropped.
Whoa, really? I wondered how bad that could be if I were “dropped.” Well, anyway, I drove forty-five miles to the medical center and checked into the lab. Forty stinkin’ bucks — that was the amount of my “copay.” In the old days I would have paid the forty dollars for the office visit. The only thing different now is that I have a lousy health care plan that I HAVE TO PAY FOR, before they charge me a forty-dollar copay. How is that better?
So, I was there less than ten minutes from check-in to discharge. I paid the forty bucks, walked down the hall to the lab, and, as if forty bucks wasn’t enough, they even TOOK MY BLOOD and all I got out of the deal was a disposable elastic tourniquet with a cotton ball over the puncture. I ditched that in the trash can before I reached the exit. Oh yeah, and I got a receipt telling me that the forty bucks will be “applied toward your total charges for services you will receive today or during this admission. If this does not cover your full financial liability, you will receive a bill for additional charges...(and blah, blah, blah).”
Why did that doctor want my blood? What was he going to do with it? What was he looking for? I wasn’t sick. I didn’t call him. Was he going to ask me a bunch of personal questions? Was he going to want to follow up with an invasion of my body cavities? Well, that was never going to happen! Would he expect me to change my diet? Fat chance! I am not going to give up pizza and chili cheese dogs. Was he going to prescribe some drugs? I don’t want to take pills. That would be hard to swallow. Would he ask me if I had any firearms in my house? Of course, I do. I’m a Conservative Republican Christian American Patriot. But my guns are none of his business. Maybe he wants to diagnose me as psychologically disturbed because of my bad attitude. Well, that’s too bad. It’s my attitude; it’s the only one I have, and I intend to KEEP IT.
I don’t like this universal healthcare crap. I think it’s government-controlled doctors who make people sick. Lots of people I know, who were just fine before going to see their doctors, came back with some serious new condition or ailment and a chest full of prescription drugs. I don’t want institutional management of my health care; I just want to be able to call an independent, private practice doctor when I am sick. How many more times am I going to have to fork over forty bucks for some services I didn’t ask for and don’t want before they just LEAVE ME ALONE? Maybe I should go curl up somewhere and die.
