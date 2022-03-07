I was on hold for forty-five minutes before a gruff customer service representative snapped, “Can I help you?” I was on hold for so long that I forgot what I was calling about. As I sprung to attention it dawned on me that she would probably be no help at all. I hung up.
Staring at the dead phone I felt lost. Like no one would listen, no one could help me, and no one really cared.
Living during the time of a worldwide pandemic has brought out the fear in me.
I didn’t feel safe in our retirement community, Sun City, Arizona, since there was no police force in an unincorporated city. Our protection was routine “policing” by other retirees riding around in a “Posse” car.
I didn’t feel safe in my own home, where a daytime burglary took place at the house next door. My armed husband was doing cement work not fifteen feet from the man hiding in the bushes waiting for the opportunity to let himself in to her house. Once he gained entry, the perpetrator riffled through my neighbors’ drug cabinet but took nothing else.
Some local politicians thought it was a good idea to allow a drug rehab to open their doors across the street from where I shopped. The drug offenders have free rein in a community that has no police presence. Good for them, bad for me.
After another neighbor’s sister passed away the mortgage remained unpaid on her property by her squatter brother for well over a year. No need to worry about foreclosure since there was a moratorium. He knew no one could throw him out. His vulnerability in being wheel chairbound meant vagrants and homeless could flop at his house anytime they wanted even though it was a fifty-five plus community. Leaving trash and debris uncollected led to attracting rodents and coyotes that were seen regularly leaving the property.
I didn’t feel safe with open borders allowing the flow of undocumented immigrants from around the world, into the United States. The flow of illegals pouring in were a mere 200 miles away. Who thought that was a good plan?
And I really didn’t feel safe when the person in line in front of me wasn’t wearing a mask, which was mandated at the time. We have been vaccinated, however; having the vaccination does not guarantee that we will not contract the disease or spread the disease we have spent over a year focusing all our energy on.
Tempers are short in homes today and arguments are seeping into everyday life. Stupid, petty arguments over what to watch on TV or who left the toilet seat up. (That can only be one person in my house).
Then, it occurred to me as I looked at the cradled phone; there is no one in our present-day society that is not going through the same thing as I am. And there is nothing that we can do about it.
We no longer have the power or the ability to elect officials who have majority interest at heart. They are now pandering to the people who make the most noise. It doesn’t seem to matter who is right or wrong.
It doesn’t seem to matter if lawbreakers die while in the commission of a crime, the police are being blamed.
We can no longer rely on the police to help us with our issues since defunding and degrading a policeman to that of a street sweeper, have left the police department impotent. Laws are now in favor of criminals and police are facing prosecution for doing what they are sworn to do.
And truth doesn’t matter anymore.
Read any newspaper article and you will doubt its authenticity before you are finished reading the first paragraph.
We can no longer count on the churches for moral support since many remain closed, or reopened, and reclosed or otherwise unavailable. It is helpful to view a church service online but not the same as actual in- person people, sharing their faith.
I need and want a hug.
We have become an impotent society. We have no choice but to go with the flow. No choice but to watch the United States devour itself because of our inability to have civil conversations between political parties, leaders and constituents, American born and illegals, and police and criminals.
So what choices do we really have?
Do we really have to live in a world where we have no choice in anything?
Suddenly, I recalled what I was on the phone for. I decided to look the company up online. Then I cancelled the phone, internet, and TV service.
We moved to the mountains of Tennessee. Friendly people here answer the phone on the second ring, “Can I help y’all!”
Bonnie Boyles, Mount Carmel