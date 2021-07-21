I am writing on behalf of a known drug house on Bradford St. The landlord, (Name Deleted), refuses to do anything about the renters that are in the house. We’ve had numerous calls made to the police department for trespassing and threats of violence. The police department in this town refuse to do anything. The response I get is, “Our hands are tied and we can’t do anything.” Well who in this town can? The landlord has been ordered to court for lack of cleanup and multiple violations of city ordinances. Our community and our town deserves better than this.
Scott, Rogersville