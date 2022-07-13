How are you all enjoying your summer? It is hot as fire, but there is plenty of summer pleasures to enjoy. This is my summer holiday week! I am having the time of my life!
I have rented a darling cottage on Monteagle Mountain for a week. Monteagle Mountain is roughly 200 miles from my home, so it is a fun getaway. It is nice to travel out of your element to another world. It is quite refreshing. Monteagle Mountain is where the University of the South is. They call the University the Oxford of the South for a very good reason. The stone buildings are breathtaking. The grounds are manicured and are absolutely lovely.
The University of the South Is a very cultured and intellectual school. Every summer the Sewanee Summer Music Festival runs for 8 weeks. I just went with a friend who lives down here to see the highlight of the festival, the Sewanee Symphony. The University brings in music students from all over the world to perform. My favorite music piece was the performance of “Sunday” from Sunday in the Park. My parents used to take me to see the Boston Pops at Tanglewood in Massachusetts, and the Chattanooga Symphony Orchestra. I used to think my parents were torturing me, but now I love the uplifting, inspiring and soothing effect of the orchestra.
Today a friend and II attended a coffee meeting at the Monteagle Assembly. The Monteagle Assembly is an enclave of gorgeous old Southern Gothic, Victorian and cabin homes. There are so many cultural events that my friend and I had to meet just to plan out our week. This afternoon we are attending an author reading. The Assembly brings in some noteworthy speakers. Thursday we are attending a lecture at the Assembly and then having lunch at the dining hall that is on the property. It is a pricy lunch, but I think summer calls for some celebration.
My Rottweiler Killjoy had to go to the kennel for this week, he was none to happy, but it is rather difficult to get a dog sitter for a 130-pound Rottweiler. I will relay all my cultural experiences to him when I get home, and then he will probably try to eat me alive. Culture is not really Killjoy’s cup of tea.
I am thoroughly enjoying my summer sojourn. I will have a renewed sense of purpose when I get home. Life needs some change sometimes. Next time go with me! It is lovely! Until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week.