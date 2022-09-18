The bacon cheeseburger is 59 years old.
I had no idea. I really thought it was something that had transpired over the past decade or so.
From what I read, an A&W franchisee in Michigan began this vile trend after customers continually asked for it.
I probably shouldn’t call it vile because I’ve never eaten one.
I’ve never eaten one because bacon doesn’t belong on a cheeseburger.
Lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles belong on a cheeseburger.
Okay, I can go either way on the pickles.
I can even tolerate slaw in lieu of the traditional toppings. But it has to be vinegar-based slaw, not the kind made with mayonnaise.
But bacon is a breakfast food. It belongs next to eggs, or even pancakes or waffles.
Bacon belongs on a BLT sandwich.
A cheeseburger already has meat. It doesn’t need bacon.
Sadly, it gets worse, though. Over the weekend, I learned that we’ve sunk to a new low.
I saw a TV commercial for a burger with bacon and onion rings on it.
Onion rings are a side dish. Who wants onion rings on a hamburger? Does it have fresh onions on it as well? Are you still supposed to get a side of fries with it?
Some people are big on conspiracy theories nowadays. Here’s one.
What if a bunch of starving cardiologists got together and bankrolled this trend? I can just see those waiting rooms filling up with people who thought it was a good idea to put onion rings and bacon on a cheeseburger.
In the picture, the crazy thing looked like it was taller than it was wide. It looked like the leaning tower of Pisa.
How is someone supposed to even eat it?
Wait, I have an idea. Let’s just go all the way. Let’s put it in the blender with the chocolate milkshake, push the liquify button and just have one big pureed meal in a cup.
Mmm, mmm good.
The next thing you know, we’ll be putting pineapple on pizza.
That’s really all I can say about messing up a cheeseburger. But I will stick with the food theme.
I like fall. There’s football, it cools off a little, and the air is crisper.
But on the other hand, fall means the end of fresh tomato season. And that makes me sad.
Since I’ve already probably irritated you with my opinions on cheeseburgers, I might as well keep going.
I don’t understand someone who doesn’t like a tomato fresh out of the garden.
You don’t have to like foods such as oysters, sushi or even mushrooms. I get that.
I like all those things, mind you, but I can see how people wouldn’t.
Home-grown garden tomatoes, though, are a little red gift from God.
It’s sad how the plants begin to shrivel and turn brown this time of year. And the remaining tomatoes always seem to become more prone to being eaten by birds. Maybe they can sense the plant is dying and unable to defend itself. I don’t know.
One of my favorite meals is sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, fried okra mashed potatoes and fried chicken.
It’s a summertime treat, as long as there’s no bacon anywhere in sight.
Barry Currin is founder and President of White Oak Advertising and Public Relations, based in Cleveland, Tenn. Email him at currin01@gmail.com