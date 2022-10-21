You’ve probably heard that someone is trying to file a class action suit against Louisiana-style hot sauce Texas Pete.
Texas Pete is made in Winston-Salem, NC, and that rankled the plaintiff.
He’s suing for $5 million.
This same guy is also suing Kroger over a claim they make about their sunscreen and Whole Foods over how many noodles are in their macaroni and cheese.
I think this guy needs to buy a wood burning set or take up golf, because his current hobby sounds like a bunch of million-to-one money grab attempts.
But let’s just say he’s on to something with the whole Texas Pete thing.
I have got lots of ideas for future endeavors.
Do you know where Tennessee Williams was born?
Columbus, Miss.
Are you telling me that America’s greatest playwright, who penned The Glass Menagerie, A Streetcar Named Desire and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof is not a Vol?
How can that be?
My advertising agency has some lawyer clients. And I’ll just bet ol’ Mississippi Williams — let’s call a spade a spade — had a ton of money, so I was about to call one of them.
Then I decided to search for what happened to his estate.
Don’t head down to the Jaguar dealership just yet.
It turns out, he left most of his estate, around $10 million, to the University of the South in Sewanee, Tenn., to help creative writers.
I’ve been through that campus numerous times.
They don’t need the money.
You and I do!
And I never use exclamation points. So let’s get back to work.
Back to the sunscreen thing for just a minute, Hawaiian Tropic is made in Florida, so there’s a possibility.
Remember the band Chicago?
Yes, they were formed in Chicago in 1967.
However, I did a little digging, and their current keyboard player was born in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Ironically, I am writing this from a hotel room in Brooklyn, but I’ll dazzle your socks off with that story next week.
So, in light of this new information, I’m pretty sure I’m going to need them to change their name to (Some of us are From) Chicago, or I’m going to sue.
Everybody loves the band Alabama, whose namesake school Tennessee beat like a drum in football last week, but again, I’ll dazzle your socks off about that next time.
Did you know Alabama’s original drummer was from Springfield, Mass.? I never heard that disclosed.
So, either they change their name to Three-fourths Alabama or else.
Have you ever flown into Cincinnati?
Nope, you haven’t.
That’s because Cincinnati’s airport is in Hebron, Ky.
Imagine how many pilots and flight attendants we could sue for falsely telling us we were landing in Ohio instead of Kentucky.
Heck, wait a minute. Every airline on God’s green earth has lied to everyone who has ever bought a ticket to Cincinnati, pardon me, Hebron.
We’re going to be rich, boys and girls. But wait, there’s more.
Swiss cheese is not from Switzerland.
We’re swinging for the fences now, baby. We’re suing a country.
Hey, I don’t want the low-end Jag. Do you?
Russian dressing, French dressing, German chocolate cake, London broil, chicken Kiev.
I’m so excited, I could eat a baked Alaska.
Oops, there’s another one.
I’m pretty sure Texas Pete isn’t quaking in his boots.
Barry Currin is founder and President of White Oak Advertising and Public Relations, based in Cleveland, Tenn. Email him at currin01@gmail.com