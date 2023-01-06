Been railing on infrastructure for 8 years in this county. Does anyone in county government read the paper or can’t they read at all or simply don’t they care. We now have new commissioners, mayor and county road department management.
I drove up Barrett Hollow yesterday afternoon to take a different way to 11-W. I ran across an enticing property for sale half way to the end.
I wouldn’t consider buying that property if it were $99.99 and free title search. Barrett Hollow Road is a despicable, worn out, not maintained, almost dangerous, pot hole filled, narrow busted up, useless piece of tar and chip pathway I’ve ever seen.
This county certainly has “NO” respect for the people who have lived out here for generations and have chosen to stay and the county will not lift a finger to make their lives better by fixing a miserable road that their taxes are paying for.
I’m told folks have asked for decades to have that road repaired. The sad fact is that this county can not even be embarrassed into doing their job for the tax payers. That’s called contrite, brazen, toxic shamefulness, and even imperturbable. We have a new mayor, county commissioners and road dept management.
The county has ruined property values out due to infrastructure negligence and they don’t care. Sad thing is they aren’t even aware of what their lack of compassion is doing to these people’s daily lives. Commissioners take heed. Its on your shoulders.