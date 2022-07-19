I believe in giving thanks to someone when it’s due. That’s the reason for this letter.
I recently lost two members of my family, my father-in-law Douglas Richards on May 26, and my aunt Myrena Steele on June 13.
I was raised to show respect for the deceased in a funeral procession by slowing down or pulling to the roadside if possible. I don’t know if it’s a law or not, but I feel it should be.
I was in the funeral procession on May 29 when my father-in-law’s body was taken from Christian-Sells Funeral Home to Phillipi Cemetery in Bulls Gap. I was shocked by the lack of compassion a lot of other drivers showed as most just passed us by or zoomed past! I was very upset.
But, we were touched by a very compassionate scene as we were passing by Barrette Industry in Bulls Gap. I glanced over and saw a Mexican employee standing inside the fence by his vehicle next to the flagpole with his head bowed and his hat over his heart.
It made me proud to know someone cared to show his respect. I don’t know who he was, but I hope he reads this and has my thanks.
Also on June 17 as I was following my aunt’s funeral a procession on Rt. 66 close to Hugh B. Day Bridge from Broome’s Funeral Home to Jones Cemetery, a group of tree trimmers were working beside the road. Again, one of those workers had his hat off and head bowed.
This may not seem like a big deal to some people, but in times of hard grief their respect goes a long way. The world can’t be all that bad as long as we have good people like that. I don’t know who they are, but I respectfully say thank you from the bottom of my heart.