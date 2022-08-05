Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN), who is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has joined Senator Jim Risch (R-ID), along with Senators Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Marco Rubio (R-FL), in sending a letter to President Biden requesting his administration exercise extreme due diligence of any lending to Argentina given its long record of defaults and anti-growth economic policies.
Dear President Biden:
U.S.-funded international financial institutions and multilateral development banks are responsible for ensuring effective developmental aid. The gold standard they provide is the result of decades of congressional and administration efforts to enhance oversight of U.S.-backed lending that may put the American taxpayer at risk.
It is our understanding that the government of Argentina is seeking a $500 million loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB), despite ongoing concerns over program funding risks. Given the Argentine government’s long record of defaults and anti-growth economic policies, including under the Fernandez government, the U.S. Treasury should exercise extreme due diligence of any lending to Argentina.
In addition to questionable economic and fiscal policies, the government of President Fernandez has engaged in actions that call into question its medium and long-term commitments to transparency, democratic values, and regional security.
Just days ahead of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, President Fernandez offered to Vladimir Putin to turn his country into “a gateway for Russia to decisively enter Latin America.” A few days later, Mr. Fernandez signed several agreements to deepen Chinese involvement in Argentina’s economy and national finances. Just last month, Argentine authorities allowed a Venezuelan-flagged plane operated by a U.S.-sanctioned Iranian entity to land in Argentina. The plane carried at least five Iranians, at least one of whom has been identified as a senior member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.
Given the Argentine government’s troubling pattern of association with pariah regimes around the world, your administration should fully support IADB efforts to adhere to strong oversight and due diligence of any new lending to Argentina, and U.S. departments and agencies must make clear that efforts to undermine the necessary standards and conditions will not be tolerated.
Hagerty Statement on Supporting Finland and Sweden’s Membership in NATO
Sen. Hagerty is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and former U.S. Ambassador to Japan.
Earlier this week he released the following statement after voting in support of the accession of Finland and Sweden to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO):
“The United States stands strong with those who step up and stand strong with us. Finland already spends two percent of its GDP on national defense, and Sweden is ramping up defense spending to meet this goal in the next few years. In addition to being strategically located in northern Europe, both countries also have modern and capable militaries. Finland and Sweden’s addition to NATO will not only be accretive to our alliance’s overall capabilities but also send a resounding message to Vladimir Putin—and any other authoritarian world leader who would emulate his military aggression—that the free world stands united in defense of liberty and sovereignty.”