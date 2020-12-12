“Your a MOROON.”
There are a few things one simply cannot do when replying to someone’s social media post.
One cannot misspell “moron” when trying to call someone a moron.
One cannot misspell it in all caps.
One cannot misuse “you’re” when trying to call someone a moron and misspelling it in all caps.
You don’t have to be a major general in the grammar police for that to get under your skin. It is the ultimate case of the pot calling the kettle black.
Okay, after that lump of coal, let’s see what other stocking stuffers I can provide you with.
I’ve talked before about how much I enjoy hanging out at the car dealer when I have the car serviced.
The guy with the clipboard always asks if I’ll be waiting or coming back to get it, and I just laugh and laugh.
They have a coffee machine that makes any kind of coffee drink under the sun. They sometimes have a masseuse who does chair massages, though I’ve never partaken. They have a popcorn popper, but of course the virus shut that down. Thanks again, 2020.
Come to think of it, I haven’t seen that masseuse in awhile. She probably got the boot, for the same reasons as the popcorn machine.
But, what I do not like is scheduling the service appointment.
When I call, the receptionist answers, and when I ask for the service department, she is supposed to yell out to the garage to Lou or Bob and tell him he has a call on line one.
Instead, she transfers me to a centralized call center in Peoria or maybe Topeka to someone named Liam.
I made up the name, but you get the idea. She sends me to the anti-Bob.
Of course, he asks when I want to bring the car in. And I always say it depends on how long the service is going to take.
“I don’t know the answer, I’m just a scheduler.”
So I call the dealership back and ask to speak to someone in the service department there at the dealership.
A half-day later, Lou calls me, and we set up the appointment the way we should’ve been able to do 6 hours earlier.
I get amused listening to the characters on television shows set in the south trying to sound like southerners.
I can hear the director now.
“Okay. You’re playing Uncle Daddy Bubba. Now, your accent has to sound really authentically southern. So when you get into character, I want you to mix Foghorn Leghorn with a little Gomer Pyle, and sprinkle in a pinch of Forrest Gump.
“And, action.”
And it’s not just the way they speak that is so ridiculous. It’s the dialogue.
No one from the south has ever said y’all as much as people who write shows set in the south think we say it.
I do declare, it’s ridiculous.
I’ll leave you with this. I cannot even list the number of people I know who have had Covid. It’s somebody new seemingly every day. I could easily name 50 — close friends, neighbors, family members and other acquaintances.
Most got better. Some didn’t.
So y’all put y’all’s mask on. It’s not that big of a deal.
(About the writer: Barry Currin is founder and President of White Oak Advertising and Public Relations, based in Cleveland, Tennessee. “Stories of a World Gone Mad” is published weekly. Email him at currin01@gmail.com.)