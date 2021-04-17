Editor’s Note: This writer’s letter was sent in two separate emails, and the first half was inadvertently not included in last week’s paper. The Review regrets the error.
A recent article in the newspaper… Hawkins county to receive $11 million with little strings attached. Really?
Friends, It’s not a string, it’s a shackle. The sad part is, local governments voluntarily place it on their own necks while the citizen applauds. How it works. Local government spend money on shiny new object, like an indoor pool. “It’s for the community,” they say. Problem is, it’s not a onetime purchase. People need to be hired to maintain the pool, lifeguards, insurance, etc. When a government grows its assets, it’s forced to grow the pile of money required to maintain these assets.
Governments do not create money; they take what you have earned from your labor. They call it a tax. When that tax becomes too high, it becomes a shackle. Debt slavery.
Hawkins county is currently shackled with more than $11 million in debt. The prudent course of action is to pay down the debt, not tighten the shackle. The citizens might enjoy a pool, but they might also enjoy keeping what they earned with their labor.
Brian Dooley
Rogersville