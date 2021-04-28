Hawkins County Schools is currently registering students for kindergarten for the 2021-2022 school year.
Registration Eligibility:
•Students must be 5 years of age on or before Aug. 15, 2021, to enroll in kindergarten.
Registration Required Documentation:
To register in Hawkins County Schools, the following items must be provided -
•Proof of residency
•Evidence of age – e.g. birth certificate
•Proof of up-to-date Tennessee immunizations with a confirmation of current medical examination
•Social Security card (optional)
•Custodial documents (if applicable)
The student registration form must be completed by the student’s parent or legal guardian. The student will not be enrolled until the above documents are submitted to the school.
To speak with a school representative regarding enrollment questions call your child’s school directly or call Hawkins County Schools at 423-272-2769.