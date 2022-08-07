Trees have been appreciated since the beginning of history, and are reflected in the earliest writings recorded.
The Old Testament Bible mentions trees from one end to the other, using them both metaphorically and literally to teach wisdom that would be remembered. What follows is a small sampling of quotes from the Bible using modern text.
“For there is hope for a tree, if it be cut down, that it will sprout again.” (JOB)
“Blessed is the man who walks not in the council of the wicked. He is like a tree planted by streams of water, that yields its fruit in its season, and its leaf does not whither.” (PSALMS)
“The righteous flourish like the palm tree, and grow like a cedar in Lebanon.” (PSALMS)
“Then shall all the trees of the wood sing for joy before the Lord, for he comes.” (PSALMS)
“The trees of the Lord are watered abundantly, the cedars of Lebanon which He planted. In them the birds build their nests; the stork has her home in the fir trees.” (PSALMS)
“Praise the Lord from the earth...fruit trees and all cedars!” (PSALMS)
“As an apple tree among the trees of the wood, so is my beloved among young men.” (Solomon)
...”Those who forsake the Lord... shall be like an oak whose leaf withers...” (ISAIAH)
“The sycamores have been cut down, but we will put cedars in their place.” (ISAIAH)
“He chooses an oak and lets it grow strong in the forest: he plants a cedar and the rain nourishes it. Then it becomes fuel for a man; he takes a part of it and kindles a fire and bakes bread.” (ISAIAH)
“...Break forth into singing, O forest, and every tree in it!” (ISAIAH)