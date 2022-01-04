Jim Town Road is a narrow, winding dead-end road on Cherokee Lake. In many places there’s not enough room for two cars to pass each other without one backing up and there are areas where the roadway is only a couple feet from a steep drop-off down into the lake. Those who travel this road haven’t complained about it until recently. With so many roads in Hawkins County in poor condition and limited funds available, a short road serving a small number of residents is understandably not a high priority.
Now, someone wants to open a quarry at the end of the road. It is projected they will mine and haul out 200 truck loads of rock a day. An engineering study (conducted at the county’s request) states the road will not withstand this kind of heavy truck traffic. It’s clear to everyone that while the quarry owner has every right to do as he pleases with his property, he does not have the right to destroy county roads and endanger the lives of others in the process.
The simple solution is to establish weight limits to protect Jim Town Road. The mayor, road superintendent, and commission chairman have been helpful in working with residents to come up with an ordinance, but when the entire county commission met, they refused to take any action other than posting a speed limit. Establishing weight limits is reasonable and fair to everyone, but if the commission and the county attorney don’t like the idea, then it’s their responsibility to come up with an alternative. Ignoring the problem is not a solution.
At best, the commission’s refusal to act is an egregious act of nonfeasance. Sadly, it seems the safety and welfare of tax paying citizens isn’t a consideration. Since this is the only way dozens of residents can access their homes, if the road collapses people will be stranded and cut off from emergency services. I pray it doesn’t take a road closure or someone getting killed in an accident to force our elected officials to take appropriate action.
David Thomas, Mooresburg